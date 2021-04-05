Kayla Flinkstrom of South Berwick, Maine, works in the cafeteria at Portsmouth Regional Hospital three to four days a week.
The graduate of the Project SEARCH program at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth serves breakfast and lunch, stocks shelves and cuts up fruit. She said she has learned key communication skills and how to be a part of the cafeteria team.
“I feel happy. I feel excited,” Flinkstrom said.
The community initiative for those with cognitive and physical disabilities is a collaboration between Great Bay, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Community Partners and NH Vocational Rehabilitation. About 90% of graduates find employment after completing the program.
Flinkstrom said she received her certificate from Great Bay in 2018 and tried a few different things at the hospital before she fell in love with working in the cafeteria.
The hospital has been working with Project SEARCH for more than 10 years. Participants intern while in school and learn about clerical office support, housekeeping, materials handling and distribution, as well as rehabilitation services.
They have also helped in the gift shop and supported the operating room.
Rick McIsaac, director of food and nutrition at the hospital, said Project SEARCH participants are a great addition to the staff.
“I just can’t say enough about them,” McIsaac said.
Project SEARCH graduate Derek Charland of Rochester worked in housekeeping at Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Portsmouth for most of this past year and was hired by the Holiday Inn Express in Rochester.
Charland recently got his driver’s license at the age of 31 and decided he wanted to work closer to home.
“I was able to go to the Holiday Inn Express on my own. I got the job the same day I did the interview,” Charland said. “Before I would need assistance and now, I can do it all on my own.”
Charland credits Project SEARCH for his confidence.
Abigail Olean, Project SEARCH program coordinator, said the reason graduates are so successful is because of the follow-up support they receive. Olean said the program helps interns apply for jobs, prepare for their first interviews and a career trainer supports them as they learn the job.
People who are interested in learning more about Project SEARCH can attend a virtual information session via Zoom at 5 p.m. on April 7.
To participate, use the link https://ccsnh.zoom.us/j/93075315917