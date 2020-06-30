Bedford High School graduates will have one last opportunity to celebrate after parents joined forces to organize a prom for the Class of 2020.
“I am obviously disappointed in how my senior year ended and not being able to have a prom with all my upperclassmen friends has been tough,” acknowledged Rachel Sledjeski, who is thrilled that there is now an alternative plan for prom.
The prom, which is not school affiliated, will take place on the evening of July 18 at the Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown. The original Bedford High School prom was set to take place on May 16, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know that this prom will certainly be unforgettable, and I am just super excited to be able to have this experience,” said Sledjeski.
Parents Debbie Ellis, Robyn Kyle and Andrea Gately have been working to organize the prom, which will be capped at 100 graduates and take place outdoors under a tent. So far, about 81 tickets have been sold, according to Ellis, who said the prom will be opened to rising seniors on July 6 if there are tickets remaining.
“It is my hope that they will be excited to see these people they haven’t seen in four months face-to-face, not virtually,” said Ellis. “My daughter doesn’t know what she missed, so I’m trying to get the class together for one last celebration -- one last memory.”
The event will include dinner, dessert and dancing with a live DJ. The tent will be at 50% capacity, and the guests will remain outdoors, said organizers.
“I think it is really great that Bedford parents were able to give our senior class some sort of celebration because we missed out on a lot of normal experiences that seniors usually have like senior week, a normal graduation and much more,” said Mykenzie Kyle, a recent graduate at Bedford High School. “I am really excited for the prom and I think it will be really fun.”
Kyle’s mom, Robyn Kyle, said it has been heartbreaking watching the Class of 2020 miss out on so many memorable opportunities. By offering them an alternative prom, she said it will give them some closure and a silver lining to an unusual senior year.
“The kids are excited to have a prom. I’m pleased it is all coming together,” said Robyn Kyle.
Bedford isn’t the only community stepping up to help high school students who missed the opportunity for a prom this past spring.
LaBelle Winery is hosting a prom July 16 for Souhegan High School’s recent graduates and has been working to gather sponsors for the event.
“Together, we can give these kids a wonderful memory,” Amy LaBelle said in an online statement.