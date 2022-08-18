A proposal to post land acknowledgements — verbiage recognizing that certain areas once belonged to indigenous peoples — in school lobbies across Manchester has been tabled until next month.
Members of the committee on finance and facilities expressed support for the proposal, brought forth by Ward 7 school board member Chris Potter, but pushed a vote on the matter out until mid-September to allow for input from students, school staff and community members.
Potter submitted the request to post Manchester-specific land acknowledgements in school lobbies across the district in the hope “our students and staff develop appreciation for this land, understand its history, value the contributions of indigenous people, and grow curious about how it has changed over time.”
Cowasuck leaders Denise and Paul Pouliot spoke in support of the proposal.
“Our main goal here is to show not just that this was indigenous land, but that it’s our communal responsibility to steward this land in a responsible manner,” said Denise Pouliot. “For 12,000 years we’ve managed this land in a sustainable manner, and for 400 years it’s been demolished. And we hope to return it back to a sustainable nature.”
“It’s almost like a social statement today,” said Paul Pouliot. “You acknowledge this was once a major fishing village, that’s proven by archaeology. We’d love to see Manchester acknowledge that this was once indigenous land. No slippery slope here -- this is not a land take-back or anything, just acknowledging the historical fact that this was once an Indian village of the Penacook people.”
The text of Potter’s proposed land acknowledgement as written by the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People would read as follows:
“This location on the Merrimack River was the site of an ancient Pennacook village called Amoskeag “The Fishing Place” that is now called Manchester, New Hampshire. Amoskeag is on the unceded traditional ancestral homelands and waterways of the Pennacook Abenaki Peoples past and present. The Manchester School District acknowledges and honors with gratitude the aki (land), nebi (water), awan (air), olakwika (flora), and awaasak (fauna) and the alnobak (humans) who have stewarded N’dakinna (our homeland) throughout the generations for over 12,000 years.”
Potter proposes having the land acknowledgements posted as a plaque or in frame. The financial impact on the district is listed as “unknown,” with cost of printing and framing as yet undetermined.
Ward 3 school board member Karen Soule said she couldn’t support the request, because it didn’t go through the proper channels before being sent to committee.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to this but it really should have gone to administration,” said Soule. "I think plaques are a wonderful idea but is that going to assist our educators to really teach our students to be stewards of land? I think that’s much more important than a plaque. We set policy … it’s not our place to run the district and I think it should have gone to administration first.”
Potter requested the matter be tabled to September, which committee members approved unanimously.
