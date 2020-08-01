A judge has thrown out a felony riot charge against a 15-year-old black high school student who punched another student in response to a racial slur, the student’s public defender told the New Hampshire Union Leader last week.
Attorney Julian Jefferson spoke as details of the case, usually shrouded in the secrecy of juvenile court, have been disclosed and debated in paperwork filed with a state commission considering police reforms.
On one side are Manchester police, who said the punch started a dangerous brawl that involved more than nine students and was witnessed by more than 200 others in a high school cafeteria.
On the other side is a Manchester high school freshman with no criminal record who faced a felony riot charge.
In filings in the court case, Jefferson said police did not follow the law, which calls for school officials to handle in-school disturbances through the disciplinary process. Police are supposed to bring criminal charges for in-school matters only when they involve serious crimes and parents are not receptive to school discipline, he wrote.
The judge dismissed the case, he said.
“In reality, this was a school fight that is more appropriately characterized in criminal terms as mutual combat, or simple assault,” wrote Jefferson, who is also a member of the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency.
Gov. Chris Sununu formed the commission in June in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Manchester police said the charge has to be considered in its context.
The brawl took place in a high school cafeteria, wrote Lt. Matthew Larochelle of the Manchester police juvenile investigations unit.
“The situation required the response of a School Resource Officer along with more than 8 additional patrol officers to respond and assist due to the violent nature of the incident,” he wrote.
Neither Larochelle nor Jefferson said when or where the incident occurred.
The charges were brought in March, about a month after police reported a fight between two Memorial High School students. A crowd of about 30 became hostile, police said at the time, and an officer injured her hand in the incident.
Student was provoked
Additional information has surfaced in paperwork that Jefferson filed in the juvenile case, and was later filed with the commission.
The fight started in the cafeteria when a white student used the N-word to refer to the 15-year-old.
“It was the other child who started with fighting words. Under these circumstances, it is completely ‘normal’ for a teenager to respond emotionally and get into a fight,” Jefferson wrote.
Another four students started fighting, and one had his nose broken, but he was not struck by the black student.
The black student has never been in trouble at school or been arrested by police, according to Jefferson’s pleadings. He comes from a loving, two-parent household, and the parents were cooperative with school officials, Jefferson wrote.
Larochelle said none of the students involved in the fight, including Jefferson’s client, was physically arrested and handcuffed. They were summoned to juvenile court, he wrote.
Police did arrest one student that day. The student was charged with a physical confrontation with an officer, who was injured, Larochelle said to the commission.
The Union Leader has posed several questions to Manchester police and Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon, including the number of students charged, their ages and races and the exact charges.
In his filings with the court and the commission, Jefferson raised issues with what he called the school-to-prison pipeline and the criminalization of school discipline.
He attributes that to school resource officers and wants to eliminate their jobs or require them to be trained on teenage psychology.
In 2007, there were more than 19,000 school resource officers in the nation’s schools. While school violence has gone down, juvenile court cases have gone up, he wrote. A child brought to juvenile court is at three times greater risk of dropping out than other children, he wrote.
“Police have an important and indispensable role in our society; namely enforcing the law to protect us from dangerous elements in our society. Our children, and the schools they attend, are not the places where the dangerous elements in our society are,” he wrote.
Resource officers’ role
In his letter to the commission, Larochelle said the primary role of school resource officers is to provide safety and security to students, faculty and school neighborhoods.
They enforce laws and investigate crimes that take place in and around the school, and they assist school administration with investigations that involve the safety or health of teachers and students.
They take pride in being a part of the school family and participate in school and after-school events, he said.
“They develop relationships with students and staff that are not only invaluable to the safety of the school, but crucial in the development and success of the students,” he wrote.
Police from both Nashua and Manchester said Jefferson was inaccurate in recent comments about the physical arrest of preteens.
Manchester police have brought felony charges against 14 preteens in the last 5½ years, and only two were actually taken into custody. Another 104 12-year-olds were subject to misdemeanor charges of CHINS petitions.
That is only done after all other options under juvenile diversion programs are exhausted, he wrote.
Nashua police said they have put a preteen in handcuffs only once in the past six years, when she interfered with her mother’s arrest.
Jefferson, who acknowledged he should have used the word “prosecuted” rather than “arrested,” had told the commission that police frequently arrested preteens.
The word arrest refers to physical detention such as handcuffs. Prosecution refers to bringing a criminal charge against someone. Often that does not involve a physical arrest.
Jefferson, who practices in Manchester, said his criticisms apply to more than Manchester and Nashua police.