MANCHESTER -- Both black and white teenagers were charged with felony riot following a brawl last February at Memorial High School that was sparked by a racial slur, a city prosecutor told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The charges came after what police have said was a dangerous altercation that involved more than nine students and was witnessed by more than 200 others in the school cafeteria. The school resource officer had to call eight patrol officers to quell the unrest.
A complete account of the incident has never emerged, in part because of laws that protect cases in juvenile court.
But earlier this month, a defense attorney who represented one of the students said it started when his client, a 15-year-old African American, punched a student in the face who called him the N-word.
In court filings, public defender Julian Jefferson faulted Manchester police for not recognizing the five-day school suspension of the child as a proper consequence for the fight. A judge threw out the charge.
Late last week, the city prosecutor who handles juvenile cases said nine teenagers were charged with felony riot. Police reports said that five of the nine were white and three were black; one report did not specify the race, said Steven Ranfos, who handles prosecutions of juveniles for the city. A 10th student was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Ranfos said he does not know if the brawl had racial overtones.
Jefferson, a member of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency, has pointed to such arrests as evidence of a school-to-prison pipeline that disproportionately affects black teenagers.
In filings on behalf of his client, Jefferson said state law calls for juvenile prosecutions of in-school misbehavior only when they involve serious crimes and parents are not receptive to school discipline.
Although one student’s nose was broken in the brawl, Jefferson has characterized it as a simple assault or mutual combat, the latter a term the police use when they don't bring charges.
Generally, Manchester police will file petitions if juveniles are committing delinquent acts, Ranfos said. In the Memorial brawl case, Manchester police allege that the misbehavior of the students has continued, he said.
The brawl became key to discussions by the 14-member Governor’s Commission about the future of school resource officers in the state.
The commission has recommended that school resource officers undergo extensive training and that state officials develop a model agreement between school districts and police departments that lays out parameters for school resource officers.