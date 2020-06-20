PLYMOUTH — A lot of things these days seem to be plant-based, including Plymouth State graduate student Hannah Vollmer’s recent national Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.
As the first PSU student to achieve the prestigious honor, Vollmer, of Thornton, was recognized for both her promise as an early-career scientist and for her research on two rare alpine plants, one of which exists nowhere else in the world but above the tree line in the White Mountains.
“Hannah has earned every bit of this recognition for her innovative research and dedication to conservation efforts,” said Diana Jolles, assistant botany professor at PSU. “We are thrilled she will have the resources she needs to focus on her research, which will help with conservation and preservation efforts in the region, serving as an example of how students can use research to solve real-world problems.”
The work Vollmer was recognized for involved the dwarf mountain cinquefoil, or Robbins’ cinquefoil, a small yellow-flowered perennial found exclusively above the tree lines in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. She also has researched sibbaldia, typically found in Arctic regions.
Alpine plants in the White Mountains are remnants of glaciers that receded more than 13,000 years ago.
In 1819, Crawford Path, one of the oldest and most popular recreational hiking trails in the nation, was built through Monroe Flats, home to more than 95% of the rare plant, concentrated on just 1 acre of land.
Over the next 150 years, more than 850 specimens of the attractive plant were collected and sold to collectors and herbaria. Foot traffic on the Appalachian Trail damaged Robbins’ cinquefoil plants. As backpacking popularity spiked and hiker use of Crawford Path boomed, the plants teetered on extinction.
In response, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service put Robbins’ cinquefoil on the endangered species list and developed a recovery plan.
That plan included relocating Crawford Path and the Dry River Trail out of the plant’s critical habitat, and the area was closed to the public. Seed collection and propagation began, and those efforts established two new successful plant colonies. From 1973 to 2006, the Robbins cinquefoil rebounded dramatically from 1,801 flowering plants to 4,831. The species was removed from the endangered list in 2002.
The successful recovery effort was a result of collaboration by the Appalachian Mountain Club, New England Wild Flower Society, USFWS, USDA Forest Service and the White Mountain National Forest.
The plant’s native habitat remains restricted to four sites. Vollmer’s research on the dwarf mountain cinquefoil seeks to prove evidence that the plants are genetically identical and essentially parent clones by producing seeds without fertilization. Her research is expected to help develop new strategies for managing the population.
Her research also will determine whether the sibbaldia that grows in the White Mountains are genetically related to its counterparts found in Norway, Siberia and Alaska, information that will help shape efforts to cultivate the plant locally.
“I was inspired to continue my education after seeing research done at Plymouth State to determine how plant evolution and genetics are related to each other,” Vollmer said. “Working with the professors has allowed me to develop my own research and approach this topic from a conservation mindset.