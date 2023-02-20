The Manchester School District will hold a public hearing this week on a proposed $188.7 million Fiscal Year 2024 tax cap budget.

A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall for comments on the proposed budget.

