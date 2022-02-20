The Manchester School District will hold a public hearing this week on a proposed $189 million Fiscal Year 2023 tax cap budget.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall for comments on the proposed budget.
The hearing precedes a full school board meeting, which begins at 6:35 p.m., or whenever public comment wraps up. All are welcome to participate.
“We have a lot of work to do to convince people that every dollar spent on education is critical,” said school board vice chair Jim O’Connell.
The budget contains $1.2 million for recommended new positions and salary increases, including a $20,000 raise for the communications director position and the addition of a full-time communications coordinator.
A $20,000 pay hike is also proposed for the chief information officer position, and a $20,000 bump in pay for the transportation director’s position.
New positions include a paralegal investigator and administrative assistant in the legal department, administrative assistant and project manager in human resources, four bilingual liaisons and three English language teachers for the equity and inclusion department.
By the numbers
The budget was drafted using an FY’23 tax cap of 3.57% — an increase in tax revenue of $3,945,391 over the FY’22 school district appropriation of $183,959,257.
Add in an increase in other revenues of $1,193,170 and a net increase in expenditures of $5,138,561, and the result is a FY’23 tax cap compliant budget figure of $189,097,818.
The $5.1 million increase in expenses includes $1.9 million in salaries, a $1.2 million bump in benefits (including a 6.5% rate increase), $1.2 million in added special education costs and a $3.3 million hike in transportation costs.
The budget also contains $27.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, including $14.6 million for teaching and learning and $12.6 million for facilities and operations costs, such as $11.5 million on ventilation repairs and upgrades.
The budget supports 12,646 Manchester school district students, along with services at charter and parochial schools in the city.
The budget was drafted by former Manchester superintendent of schools John Goldhardt, working with current administrators and staff.
Goldhardt resigned as Manchester superintendent earlier this month. He was recently announced as one of two finalists to lead the Carson City, Nev., schools.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis was chosen last week to serve as interim superintendent until the school board selects a permanent replacement for Goldhardt.
“At this time we are working with a budget, we are working with a member of our team that is not with us anymore, so we are picking up and we are taking this work forward,” said Gillis.
A search committee has begun the process of finding the next superintendent. The committee consists of school board members Julie Turner, Karen Soule, Nicole Leapley, Peter Argeropoulos and Jim O’Connell.
The committee’s plan is to have a job description in place for the March 14 board meeting, then post the job for a month, O’Connell said last week, with the intent to have a candidate by June 1.