More than 140 elementary school students in Manchester have received their choice of new refurbished bicycles or alternative “be active” packages this month thanks to the Earn-A-Bike Program.
The program, created by the Manchester Community Schools Project in collaboration with QC Bike Collective, Gossler Park Elementary School and Beech Street Elementary School, has been rewarding academic achievement and leadership skills of elementary school children with bikes since 2015.
“The Earn-A-Bike program has been a cornerstone of the Manchester Community Schools Project,” said Amy Bligh, community programs coordinator at the Manchester Health Department, in a statement. “It’s a great way to celebrate student leadership together with community partners, families and neighbors, while also highlighting health and safety.”
Fourth-graders at Gossler Park Elementary received their bikes on May 18 during the Gossler Park Block Party. Fifth-graders at Beech Street Elementary will receive their bikes at their school on May 25.
The bikes include a helmet, lights, lock, and will meet transportation needs while also offering an outlet for exercise and recreation.
Students who already had bikes at home were offered an alternative prize, “be active” packages, which include a ball, pump & accessories, or a set of tennis lessons with a racket through Tennis in the Parks with Manchester Parks and Recreation.
Each school hosted a bike safety assembly, featuring certified instructors through Bike Walk Alliance of NH (BWANH).
“We are happy to support the Earn-a-Bike program by sending our BWANH certified bike safety instructors to participating schools! This helps us achieve the goals of our Safe Routes to School program,” said Paula Bedard, Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire, Safe Routes to School program coordinator, in a statement.
Manchester police offered support by providing bike registration free of charge.
“We are happy to be a part of this great event," said Manchester police spokesperson Heather Hamel, “It’s always wonderful to see the kids’ eyes light up when they get their new set of wheels and our officers look forward to helping them with their bike locks and helmets. We hope this gift makes for a summer full of safe and fun riding.”
Robert Tourigny, executive director for NeighborWorks Southern NH, said the group is “delighted to see the great success of QC Bike and all they have accomplished since their early days working in our small community room.”
“Their growth now includes a store and an inventory of bikes that will meet the needs of our entire community,” said Tourigny in a statement.
