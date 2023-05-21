Queen City Bike Collective

More than 140 elementary school students in Manchester have received their choice of new refurbished bicycles or alternative “be active” packages this month thanks to the Earn-A-Bike Program.

The program, created by the Manchester Community Schools Project in collaboration with QC Bike Collective, Gossler Park Elementary School and Beech Street Elementary School, has been rewarding academic achievement and leadership skills of elementary school children with bikes since 2015.

Sunday, May 21, 2023
Friday, May 19, 2023
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wednesday, May 17, 2023