MANCHESTER - City school officials announced late last week that Forrest Ransdell has been named principal at Hallsville Elementary School, effective July 1. He has been serving as interim principal at the school since last fall.
The promotion was approved by Manchester school board members last week.
Ransdell’s career in public education spans 30 years, including seven as a teacher and 23 as an administrator. He has worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Prior to his assignment to Hallsville, he spent eight years at the Middle School at Parkside. He also worked for six years at Manchester Central High School.
“Hallsville is a wonderful neighborhood school steeped in tradition and history,” Ransdell said in a statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity to help build upon the caring, success and community already existing.”
“I am really looking forward to helping to develop plans and programming that support each student individually and the community as a whole,” Ransdell added. “The staff at Hallsville is dedicated and driven to help all students achieve their best. I am proud to continue my service here on a permanent basis.”
Ransdell was named interim principal at Hallsville last November during a massive shuffling of the deck that saw seven administrators change assignments.
Ransdell took over at Hallsville for former principal Christopher MacDonald, who became principal at Wilson Elementary.
Keith Puglisi, former assistant principal at Memorial High School, took over for Ransdell as acting principal at Parkside Middle School.