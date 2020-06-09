The coronavirus pandemic has forced school districts to get creative with this year’s high school graduations, but the Raymond School Board has put a limit on how much it’s willing to spend to pull it off.
The school board expressed concern last week after learning that it could cost up to $25,000 to rent tents large enough to cover everyone for Raymond High School’s outdoor graduation planned for July 17.
When the school board chairman asked what the board wanted to do, member Janice Arsenault was quick to respond.
“I don’t want to spend $25,000,” she said.
The board later agreed to invest no more than $15,000 in graduation, which is still $8,500 more than what was included in this year’s budget for the seniors’ big day.
The additional funds are expected to come from a surplus.
While some schools are holding drive-thru graduations or multiple smaller ceremonies, Raymond school officials are hoping to hold a more traditional event for its 84 graduates with proper social distancing for students and guests and other precautions in place.
Raymond’s graduation has been held indoors for many years, but will have to take place outside this year.
A committee is considering a number of options for holding the ceremony.
High school principal Steve Woodward said the best-case scenario would be to have at least one tent. Getting tents to cover everyone in attendance would cost “some serious money,” he said.
Superintendent Tina McCoy said it might be possible to use some coronavirus relief funds from the state to help with the cost, but Arsenault wasn’t so sure.
“I have a feeling that would be a real stretch,” she said.
Board member Beth Paris suggested the possibility of using smaller pop-up tents because many people have them.
However, Saulnier, the board’s chairman, said that not everyone has one and if the school had to buy them for each student’s family it would likely cost over $8,000.
Rain dates have also been discussed, but McCoy said she thinks it would be too difficult to reschedule due to bad weather and suggested having a plan B.