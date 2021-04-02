The superintendent for the Raymond School District is planning to retire at the end of the school year.
Tina McCoy’s retirement, effective June 30, was announced at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“This was a hard decision to make, but ultimately I felt it was the right time now as we continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” McCoy said in a statement.
Board chairman Joe Saulnier thanked McCoy for her four years of service to the district.
“We’ve made great strides and improvements over that time and we’ll see where we go from here,” he said.
The school board plans to contact the New Hampshire School Board Association to gather input on how it should proceed with finding a replacement. Board members may consider appointing an interim superintendent to give them more time to conduct a search or hiring someone for the job beginning July 1.
The board is expected to discuss the upcoming superintendent vacancy again at a meeting on April 7.
McCoy said she feels lucky to be part of a “strong administrative team that will keep the district running smoothly as the next superintendent transitions into this role.”
She also spoke about how students, staff and teachers have gone “above and beyond” as the pandemic has impacted school districts.
“They’ve remained flexible, adapting to any and all challenges they’ve faced. Their successes have been inspiring and plentiful, and it’s been an honor to be a part of their journey. Their support and understanding has been key to navigating through these challenging times. Even before that, they've been at the forefront of adopting and implementing new curriculum and learning methods to support our students’ learning,” she said.
Before joining the Raymond School District, McCoy served as interim superintendent in Windham for a year. She is also executive director of McCoy Educational Consulting LLC and is the former director of student services for the Windham and Pelham school districts and director of special services for the Chester School District.