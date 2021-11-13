A little more than two months into the school year, students know where their classes and lockers are, but coping emotionally with their return is a tougher subject, with an incomplete grade for many.
“Everyone was thinking COVID would be over, but we knew we’d have residual effects for the next couple years,” said Julie Lichtmann, director of guidance for Windham schools.
“We are definitely seeing anxiety,” she said, particularly from students back in school this fall after more than a year of remote learning.
But Lichtmann said — and many of her peers around the state and the country agree — that the pandemic and remote learning didn’t so much cause anxiety as reveal what had been just below the surface.
“We’re still all trying to get our hands around exactly what is happening in schools. But certainly the pandemic has created a whole new set of issues for kids,” said Roland Lamy, executive director of the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association.
Behavioral health centers around the state are seeing more children than usual this fall.
“While we don’t have specific evidence and data, there is a belief that the acuity of these children is higher, that their needs are greater,” he said.
Schools are being pushed — and receiving significant federal funding — to tackle mental health. Around the state, mental health experts have been training teachers during professional development days.
The question is how to make sure students get the help they need.
The great readjustment
Going back to school has been tough for some students.
First, there’s the issue of re-learning how to sit still at a desk again, redeveloping the mental stamina to be still for an hour-plus — something newly returned office workers might relate to.
Wearing real pants, not being able to run to the bathroom or grab a snack at will, sitting instead of pacing or moving around — it’s all an adjustment, Lichtmann said.
While adults returning to the office have a little more control over their situations, students generally are stuck with the structure their schools lay out.
Add to that the anxiety many students already felt about going to school before the pandemic, or anxieties that have cropped up in the past two years.
Students who deal with anxiety have had extra challenges, Lichtmann said, which sometimes manifest as behavior like skipping class or avoiding homework.
“Worry in general makes students want to avoid,” Lichtmann said. Avoiding class, wandering the halls, even avoiding school altogether.
Mental health professionals in schools see their role as helping kids learn and re-learn the skills they need to get through school and thrive in class.
“I think kids are lacking coping skills,” said Kristin Phillips, a counselor at Windham Center School.
In-person school means a return to a little more discomfort. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, she said: Learning to cope is part of what school teaches students.
“You need to give kids the skills to deal in any situation,” Phillips said. “Any uncomfortableness will pass, and they have the resilience to overcome it.”
But as students figure out how to exist in school again, Lichtmann said that anxiety — sometimes manifesting as behavioral issues as students feel a fight-or-flight response to anxiety — is tough.
“The longer they can tolerate that feeling, the more quickly it will pass,” Lichtmann said. Missing school only prolongs the readjustment.
Points of contact
The U.S. Department of Education has acknowledged these challenges. The three big federal COVID-19 relief bills included money for schools to help meet students’ mental health needs.
Mental health treatment is hard to access for most students, according to a U.S. Department of Education report released last month, which estimated that 80% of youth with mental health challenges have “unmet treatment needs.”
For students from poor families especially, school might be the only connection to mental health treatment.
Lichtmann and Phillips said district and school leaders recognized there would be a need to reinforce and expand existing mental health supports in schools.
In Windham, Lichtmann said, every school has mental health counselors, and she hopes next year’s budget will include funding for an additional counselor.
But mental health isn’t reserved for counselors’ offices. Bringing some awareness of mental health and anxiety to other staff, including classroom teachers, helps the whole school be a little better equipped to support students who are struggling.
Several districts have spent at least one of their teachers’ professional development days this fall addressing mental health.
“We’re also trying to build in social-emotional learning throughout the day in the classroom,” Phillips said.
That can be as simple as making sure students feel a sense of belonging, connecting with teachers and their classmates over what they’re learning, and figuring out how to regulate those pesky impulses and unruly emotions so they can take everything in.
“Giving them those life skills to be able to handle anything that comes their way,” Phillips said.
Stigma fading
If there’s a bright spot to the mental health issues unearthed in the pandemic, said Lamy, of the Community Behavioral Health Association, it’s that mental health is being talked about more than ever — especially among young people.
“This generation of kids has an opportunity to remove a fair amount of the stigma of mental illness. They’ve made it more acceptable to talk about with one another, share with friends when they’re struggling,” Lamy said.
“We may be getting nearer to a point where this stigma is less and less as this generation grows.”