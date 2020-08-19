Saying students' recent behavior is “testing” his faith, Saint Anselm College's president has asked parents to stress to their children the importance of following the school's pandemic rules.
“The arrival of students over the past week has been the result of innumerable hours invested by the faculty, staff and administration to achieve a singular goal: Maximize our on-campus experience smartly and safely,” wrote Saint Anselm College President Joseph Favazza in an email sent Tuesday to parents of students.
“The next hurdle is much higher: Staying on campus. I have to say that recent behavior by our students over the past few nights is testing my faith that we will succeed.”
Officials at Saint Anselm College said earlier this week two students tested positive for COVID-19 during preliminary health screenings performed during the school’s 10-day move-in period,which wrapped up Sunday Aug. 16.
Of the 1,823 residential and commuter students given preliminary health screenings, two tested positive while all remaining students tested negative -- a 0.11% , college spokesman Paul Pronovost said.
In both positive cases, the resident students were asymptomatic, have returned home and will begin the semester using remote instruction, Pronovost said.
One of the students had no direct contact with others, and the other student had contact with three roommates, who retested negative but have returned home for a 14-day quarantine as part of the college’s COVID-19 protocols.
However, in his letter to parents, Favazza reported school officials have witnessed “large gatherings on the quads, in the courts and in the woods, and we are aware of plans for large, off-campus parties."
“We have observed many violations of the Anselmian Community Care Covenant and, worse, we have seen disrespect and abuse toward those who are working hard to keep us all doing the right things,” Favazza wrote. “I write today to ask for your partnership in emphasizing the importance of the Community Care Covenant with your student.”
The Community Care Covenant asks students to commit to adhering to a 6-foot physical distancing in all activities, wearing a facial covering when in the presence of others and practicing frequent handwashing and respiratory hygiene practices, such as coughing and sneezing into arm or elbow.
Provonost said over the past couple of days the staff at the college has received reports of activity that violates the covenant.
“We act on things we know, but we also want to be vigilant about things that happen when administration is not watching, particularly in these early days,” Provonost said. “Our semester is in the hands of our students and the decisions they make. We’ve all seen what has happened at other schools and we believe our students will rise to the occasion and be better than those who are making news this week.”
"If you ask campus security, they'd probably say the level of activity they're seeing isn't out of the ordinary," Provonost said. "But these aren't ordinary times."
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which enrolls 30,000 students, announced it would shift to remote learning for all undergraduate classes this week after initially opening its campus to classes. Officials said 177 students had been isolated after testing as of Monday, and another 349 students were in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Boston College officials announced this week the school will hire a police detail to watch for and break up parties on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Enforcement actions for student conduct violations at Saint Anselm can range from first-time warnings, to $250 fines, to suspension for the semester. If a student is suspended, they receive no refund for housing, school officials said.
“We have made a considerable effort and we have spent a significant amount of money on testing, physical changes to the campus, and teaching technology to arrive at this moment,” Favazza wrote in his letter to parents.
“Every decision we have made since announcing our return plans in June has been with the belief that being together on our beautiful campus was what all Anselmians wanted. However, as we have said from the beginning, this semester is entirely in our students’ hands. The decisions they make -- not only when people are watching but also when they are not watching -- will determine our ability to remain here.
"Please remind them of their many friends and siblings who were not able to return to their colleges this fall, and of the others who have returned to their campuses but could be going home soon due to their behavior.”