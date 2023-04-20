Take over a million dollars in donations to New Hampshire-based nonprofits. Throw in a pinch of additional funds for 11 culinary high school programs across the state.
That’s a recipe for success worth celebrating.
FEEDNH.org was formed in 2014 as the charitable trust for Great NH Restaurants — owner of T-Bones, Cactus Jack’s and the Copper Door — with a mission to strengthen New Hampshire communities through philanthropic collaboration, employee involvement and volunteerism benefiting local Families, Elderly, Education and Disadvantaged (FEED).
Since inception, FEEDNH.org has donated more than $900,000 to local NH-based nonprofits.
“When it became clear that we were nearing the one million mark ... we were determined to celebrate the milestone with a very special event,” said Lisa Allen, FEEDNH.org Board Chair.
Wednesday night, FEEDNH.org held a celebration at the Rex Theatre in Manchester where organizers donated $165,000 to 11 high school culinary programs: Alvirne High School’s Wilbur H. Palmer Career & Technical Education Center, Concord Regional Technical Center, Dover Regional Career Technical Center, Manchester School of Technology, Milford High School & Applied Technology Center, Nashua Technology Center, North Point CTE, Pinkerton Academy CTE, Plymouth Applied Technology Center, Portsmouth Career Technical Center and White Mountains Regional High School.
Students from each of the winning schools prepared and presented a signature sampling item to share with guests in attendance.
Each school received a $15,000 donation, pushing the total amount of donations handed out by FEEDNH.org over the $1 million mark.
Kira Harrison, an 18-year-old senior from Manchester Memorial High School enrolled in the culinary program at Manchester School of Technology, said she loves to cook.
“I love this kind of event too, the chance to meet and spend time with people who share the same passions I do,” Harrison said. “I’ve actually met all these people before because we’ve competed against them, and now we get a chance to interact with them.”
Abby Lee, a 17-year-old junior who studies culinary arts at Nashua High North’s Nashua Technology Center, is preparing to represent New Hampshire at the National Culinary Arts Contest in Atlanta in June, where she will compete against students from across the U.S.
“It’s fun. We had someone from Pinkerton come over and talk to us about the competition,” said Lee. “It’s nice to get to know other people in this type of program.”
Her classmate, Julia Sarsdes, a senior from Amherst, said she enjoyed prepping for Wednesday’s event.
“We all helped prepare everything together,” Sarsdes said. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity for me and prepared me for school after this.”
Sarsdes said she works at Murphy’s Taproom in Bedford, and is headed to Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island to study culinary arts in the fall.
“I learned so much through this program that I wouldn’t have been able to learn otherwise,” Sarsdes said.
Michael Remington, 18, of Candia, is in the culinary arts program at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. He said the $15,000 donation will provide a big boost to the program.
“It’s huge for us,” said Remington, who works as a cook at Applebee’s Grill and Bar in Concord. “We definitely need the money for certain supplies in the kitchen, a couple saute pans that we need to replace and things like that.”
“This particular donation is very meaningful to Great NH Restaurants as most of our team members first job was in food service and we know firsthand what a rewarding career it can be. Changing lives and transforming communities is the true power of restaurants,” Allen said. “I am so proud of all our volunteers and guests that have supported our efforts over the years. Reaching one million dollars to support our New Hampshire communities energizes us to do even more.”
To learn more about FEEDNH.org, visit www.FEEDNH.org.