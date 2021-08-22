Registration is now open for in-person classes this fall at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Classes are free and open to all.
All classes are taught at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, 749 East Industrial Drive, in Manchester on Wednesday evenings, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 6.
Each class runs for four weeks, and times vary depending on the class.
Registration is open for the following classes:
Irresistible Fiction with Stacy Milbouer
This class will help you write fiction which hooks readers with strong characters, plot and structure and keeps them engaged until the last word. Learn techniques which will infuse your writing with sensory imagery and evocative language, transforming your ideas into short stories, books or essays.
Living the Freelance Life with Stacy Milbouer
Writing, like so many other careers, has become part of the gig economy. Meet two instructors who have worked on staff at major newspapers, and magazines, including The Boston Globe and New Hampshire Magazine have also spent a big part of their careers freelancing news, feature and travel writing. They’ll teach you how to generate and pitch ideas, give you freelance assignments and resources to find freelance gigs and what and how to charge for your work.
Interviewing for Content Creation with Ed Brouder
This course will introduce students to interviewing skills for building better content. Topics include crafting effective leads, writing and editing interviews, interviewing techniques and turning your interviews into content for marketing, public relations and organizational communications.
Promotional Photography with Geoff Forester
Stock photography is easy, but keeps your digital and print communications from looking authentic. Why settle for cookie-cutter images when custom photography can be easy and affordable? This class will give you the tools and knowledge to take, edit and post your own promotional photography to enhance your company or organization’s brand.
Digital Marketing Basics for Businesses, Nonprofits and Start-Ups with Beth Lamontagne Hall
This introductory class is designed for people who are new to digital marketing, and will cover basic concepts, like building business pages on LinkedIn and Facebook, how to create SEO-friendly websites, and how to use tools like Mailchimp to create email templates and campaigns.
Get the Most From Your Posts: Creating an Effective Content Plan with Beth Lamontagne Hall
Instead of chasing likes on Instagram, this class will show you how to plan and repurpose content in a way that takes less time. Learn how your website, email, and social media are connected, how to entice people to keep clicking, and how to come up with content that works (without it being a ton of work).
Register at loebschool.org, or contact loebschool@loebschool.org or 603-627-0005.