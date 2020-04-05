Children of all abilities could lose some of their progress while they are trying to learn from home. The stakes are higher for children with special needs.
For students with special needs, being away from school can make it hard, or even impossible, to get the services they need and are entitled to under federal law. Without them, such children risk losing hard-won progress in academics and behavior.
Delivering special education services to students staying home has been one of the biggest challenges after the the closure of New Hampshire schools and a switch to remote instruction.
In Manchester, special education director Mary Steady said the switch to distance learning was not completely unexpected, so district leaders started planning in early March.
“You read across the country that it was probably going to happen,” Steady said. So she and special education teachers started planning.
About 3,000 Manchester schoolchildren get special education services, as outlined in their “individualized education plans.” The plans, negotiated between teachers and families, lay out goals for students, and schools are required by federal law to follow them.
Early last month, Manchester special education teachers started going through each child’s plan to see how they could best help students make progress while they are not in school.
“Would that be analog or digital remote learning?” Steady said teachers asked themselves “Is this a situation where you would need to do small group, or one-on-one instruction, or is it something that can’t be delivered at all?”
Last month, New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut recommended districts try to provide as much of a student’s usual support and therapy online as possible.
For some students, Steady said, that works. Paraprofessionals can sit in on remote lessons along with their students and help them work through the lessons. Some therapies, like speech and language, could be delivered by video conference.
If the therapies and supports cannot be delivered remotely, Edelblut recommended schools bring students or small groups into schools for services that need a more hands-on approach.
Steady said Manchester has decided it isn’t safe to bring children into schools for services that can’t be delivered through a video call, including occupational or physical therapy.
“In-person was no longer safe, especially for our vulnerable populations,” Steady said.
Nashua also is keeping its buildings closed to students.
Edelblut recommended “compensatory services,” additional services later to help students make up for lost time during the school year, as a last resort.
Regression is always a worry, Steady said, even when students are in school buildings. She said schools are keeping track of where a student was before remote learning started, and will regularly measure progress. She said teachers are working with families to make sure students are making progress toward the goals in their plans.
“If anything, it’s a little overwhelming for parents, the amount of information coming at (them) from the school, trying to balance that with their work life and home life,” Steady said.
Making up for missed services, like with instruction or therapy in the summer or extended school days next year, can be costly.
Disability Rights Center attorney Karen Rosenberg said many districts are finding ways to deliver services to students, as they try to teach from a distance.
Remote learning is not the same as learning with students, teachers and paraprofessional educators in the same room, so it’s hard to imagine students will not lose progress, Rosenberg said. Schools will likely have to turn to compensatory services to help students regain lost ground.
Everyone is doing their best to meet the needs of children with special needs, she said. But meeting those needs over the phone or computer screen isn’t possible in every case, particularly for students who need help getting through daily activities.
“Parents are not teachers. They may have work, other children,” she said. The challenge is even greater for parents of children with emotional or behavioral challenges, or those with autism who have significant needs.
Some kids have such significant disabilities, their education plans are around really functional needs,” she said, like navigating a room safely, understanding relationships, even swallowing without choking. Some children learn best with a teacher or instructor’s hand guiding theirs through a task.
Parents cannot always stand in for special education teachers and specialized therapists, Rosenberg said. She urged families who worry about getting services for their children to call the Disability Rights Center for help.
“It’s a lot to expect that parents are going to be able to meet the needs of their children who have significant needs,” she said. “Kids will regress, and it’s a question of how much.”