MANCHESTER — The city’s students either will resume full-time remote learning or go to school two days a week and attend remotely the rest of the time when schools reopen in the fall, under the options being considered by school officials.
If students return part-time, all those over the age of 2 as well as staff will be required to wear masks and stay six feet apart inside school buildings.
The start of the school year will be delayed until Sept. 9 to give administrators and staff more time to prepare for reopening, Superintendent John Goldhardt told the school board Monday night. Preschool students would start Sept. 14. The school year was scheduled to begin Sept. 2.
“I do not feel comfortable with having everybody come back 100% at this time,” Goldhardt said. “We cannot guarantee 100% protection for a child or adult from COVID-19, and we have to admit that very difficult truth.
“Unfortunately, I can’t wave a magic wand and do that. The bottom line is that we have to be flexible and be prepared for interruptions that are both positive and negative.”
Goldhardt recommended that students in grades 3-12 be required to wear face coverings, and students in grades 1 and 2 be “strongly encouraged” to wear them.
But school board members opted to follow the more cautious CDC guidelines and require masks for all. The motion passed on a 13-1 vote, with at-large member Joe Lachance opposed. Dan Bergeron of Ward 6 was absent.
“There are a lot of unknowns related to COVID-19, and we know there are many concerns about plans for schools this fall,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement. “While there were limited safety requirements provided by the state, I’m glad we were able to provide some clarity .”
“Mask requirements and social distancing protocols are good, but not if you can’t achieve them,” said Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association. “Students will, for the most part, pay attention to the rules of social distancing and wearing masks, but it only takes one to bring in the virus and not wear the mask, and we all have to move back to remote in an emergency situation.”
“We know there are going to be situations where kids cannot wear a mask,” Craig said. “Maybe they can wear a shield instead, but there should be protection between students and teachers and others, I believe, in our schools. It’s a closed environment.”
School board member Art Beaudry asked whether the district would provide face coverings for staff and students.
“We’re looking at options for having resources within the district,” said Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis. “But also understand that we are going to look to teachers as well as students if they have their own face coverings that they’re looking to wear.”
“If the district requires masks, they must provide them,” Hannan said. “Just as they provide textbooks and a curriculum so we can teach it, safety requirements now are masks, face shields, gloves and sanitizer, at the least. As soon as a student sneezes inside their mask, they will need a new one.”
The options
Goldhardt’s preliminary plans recommend schools open under one of two options — 100% of students and staff involved in remote learning, or students in elementary and middle schools divided into two groups.
Students in Group A would attend school in person Mondays and Tuesdays, and work online Thursdays and Fridays. Group B students would work remotely Mondays and Tuesdays, and attend class in person Thursdays and Fridays.
Students and staff would work remotely on Wednesdays, while deep-cleaning is done at schools. The cleaning also will take place on Saturdays, Goldhardt said.
Goldhardt discussed two scenarios for high schools. In one, students would be divided into four groups, with kids attending school in person one day a week and working remotely the rest of the time. The second is a two-group model similar to that for elementary and middle school students.
“That second one is less complicated, but you have to figure out staggering for class changes and staggering for lunches,” Goldhardt said.
Goldhardt plans to provide a more complete version of the district’s plans by Aug. 10, for school board members to review and approve. He stressed the need for flexibility because of the changing nature of the pandemic, saying the costs of reopening schools for in-school learning could come in between $2 and $3 million.
“There is no one right answer to the dilemma of where students receive their education,” Hannan said. “The important factor here is that students do receive a high-quality education, be it in a classroom or at home. Bringing students back too early will inevitably end with returning to remote learning.
“If we are proactive, we can lead the way to an uninterrupted learning cycle for students, and be able to fully return faster. Manchester educators didn’t stop educating in March just because the buildings closed, and we will continue to educate our students starting in September, no matter how we do this.”
The district is asking families to participate in an online survey to provide feedback and indicate which option they prefer. Responses are due by Wednesday. More information can be found in an email sent to families across the school district last Friday.
Goldhardt said letters soon will go out to all staff in the district to document high-risk health factors and identify the numbers of staff who should not be in buildings with the possibility of exposure. The district also intends to identify studen ts with the same issues.