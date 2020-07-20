MANCHESTER - Preliminary plans for Manchester students to return to school this fall revolve around two options - full-on remote learning and a hybrid model where students attend school in-person two days a week and learn remotely the rest of the time - and a requirement that students and staff wear face masks, Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt told school board members Monday night.
The start of the 2020-2021 school year will also be delayed until Sept. 9 to allow school administrators additional time to prepare for reopening. Preschool students would start Sept. 14.
The school year was scheduled to begin Sept. 2.
“I do not feel comfortable with having everybody come back 100 percent at this time,” said Goldhardt. “We cannot guarantee a 100 percent protection for a child or adult from COVID-19, and we have to admit that very difficult truth. Unfortunately, I can’t wave a magic wand and do that. The bottom line is that we have to be flexible and be prepared for interruptions that are both positive and negative.”
The plans, which are expected to be finalized by early August, include recommendations that students in grades 1 and 2 be “strongly” encouraged to wear face masks.
The preliminary plans call for students in elementary and middle schools to be divided into two groups, A and B. Students in group A would attend school in person Mondays and Tuesdays, and learn remotely Thursdays and Fridays. Group B students would work remotely Mondays and Tuesdays, and attend class in-person Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays are available for students and staff to work remotely, while deep cleaning work is performed at schools. The cleanings will also take place on Saturday, Goldhardt said.
At the high school level, Goldhardt discussed two scenarios - one where students are divided into four separate groups, which results in kids attending school in-person just one day a week; and a two-group model similar to the one described above for younger students.
“That second one is less complicated, but you have to figure out staggering for class changes and staggering for lunches,” said Goldhardt.
School board members voted Monday to require all Manchester students and school staff wear masks while in school buildings. The board also voted to set a 6-foot social distancing requirement between students and staff while engaged in in-school learning.
Goldhardt hopes to provide a more complete draft of the district’s plans by Aug. 10, for school board members to review and approve.
The district is asking families to participate in an online survey to provide feedback for logistical planning purposes on all three options, including a question on which option they prefer. Responses are due by Wednesday and more information can be found in an email sent to families across the school district last Friday.
Goldhardt said letters will go out to all staff in the district soon in an effort to document high-risk health factors and identify the numbers of staff who should not be in buildings with the possibility of exposure. The district is also looking to identify students in this situation as well.
Last week Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled guidelines regarding the reopening of schools in New Hampshire. The recommendations allow each school district to make individual decisions about how to reopen this fall.
Masks aren’t mandated for students while in classrooms, but are recommended in circumstances when physical distancing can’t be maintained. Teachers and staff members working with students are encouraged to wear masks in situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, and any outside visitor to a school must wear a mask, the guidelines state.
The guidance calls for daily screenings of staff, students and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms or risk factors before they enter school buildings. Classroom desks should be set up to minimize close contact between students.
Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association (MEA), told the New Hampshire Union Leader over the weekend that, “Many educators have expressed sheer terror in returning to school sites. They are more than willing to provide online education for our students.”
The concerns come as Manchester health officials report there have been 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in children in the Queen City as of July 17. Jaime Hoebeke, chief strategy officer with the Manchester Health Department, reports an additional 555 kids have had close household contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.