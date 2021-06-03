Dartmouth College pays coaches for women’s sports significantly less than their male counterparts, according to a report the school submitted to the federal government.
The most recent Higher Education Act report covers the 2019-2020 academic year and shows that coaches for women’s teams earn on average $93,609 in annual salary, while the coaches for men take in $133,033.
Associate Vice President for Communications Diana Lawrence said the school is addressing some of the issues highlighted in the report.
“Some of these discrepancies are in the process of being addressed by director Peter Roby and his senior team,” Lawrence said.
Peter Roby was hired as interim athletic director this year after longtime Athletic Director Harry Sheehy announced his retirement amid the fallout over the school’s Title IX violations and the attempt to eliminate varsity sports teams as a cost-cutting measure.
The report, which is a requirement under the federal education law, shows there are more full-time women coaching positions in the Athletics Department, 19, than for men, 16, but those women are not paid at the same rate.
There is also a pay gap among the assistant coaches, with the 27 assistant coaches for women’s teams earning a little more than $49,000 annually, and the 32 assistant coaches for men’s teams earning a little more than $68,000.
The total number of Dartmouth undergraduate students for the 2019-2020 year was 4,363, with 2,216 men and 2,147 women, or a 50.8% to 49.2% split. However, in the Athletics department, there are 542 male participants among all the teams, and 452 female participants, for a 53.7 percent to 46.3 percent split. Dartmouth spends $10,691,293 on the men’s teams, and $6,638,636 on the women’s teams.
Dartmouth is already undergoing a gender-equity review as part of the settlement over claims the school violated Title IX. Last year, the college announced plans to cut five varsity teams, saying it was part of an effort to save money as the school faced revenue shortfalls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When members of the women’s swim team threatened to bring a lawsuit against the college for violating Title IX, President Phil Hanlon announced a settlement that brought back all five teams. Hanlon faulted Sheehy for using faulty data when deciding which teams to be cut. The hiring of Roby, a former Harvard men’s basketball coach and Dartmouth alum, was announced the day Sheehy announced his retirement.
California lawyer Arthur Bryant, who represented the swim team members, met with Hanlon to demonstrate that the school was in violation of Title IX before the settlement was reached.
“Dartmouth screwed up royally,” Bryant said when the deal was announced. “It publicly announced it was eliminating teams to comply with Title IX when the elimination flagrantly violated Title IX.”
Title IX requires that schools provide equal access to all programs, including sports. As part of the settlement, Dartmouth hired law firm Holland & Knight to conduct a gender equity review of the varsity athletics program, among other reviews. Lawrence said the review will help the school address the pay gap and other concerns.
“The external gender-equity review of our athletics program will be helpful in identifying additional areas that need attention,” Lawrence said. “The college and athletics department are poised to implement recommendations to address any outstanding issues.”