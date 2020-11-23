An in-depth report into Dartmouth College’s response to sexual misconduct finds more work is needed from the Ivy League school.
A committee made up of people from outside the college reviewed the school’s Campus Climate and Culture Initiative (C3I), launched last year as the school was dealing with fallout from a class-action sexual harassment lawsuit.
“We will not rest until we achieve our aspirations for this initiative and, most importantly, for our culture at Dartmouth,” President Phillip Hanlon said.
The report, released last week, found that the while the college is making the effort to address sexual harassment , it is falling short.
“Overall, the well-intentioned efforts by Dartmouth College to meet the stated goals of C3I are not yet bearing fruit that will be needed for sustainable impact,” the report states. “Underpinnings that have been put in place thus far, are positioned for broader impact with appropriate and forceful next steps to address the current shortcomings.”
The external review committee found that the C3I director – Chief Diversity Officer Theodosia Cook – does not have the resources or the authority to do her job. The committee’s first recommendation is to see that change.
“Devise a reporting structure for the C3I director that integrates it in the academic hierarchy and allows the visibility and authority needed to successfully carry out responsibilities; this includes access to resources and direct control over allocated budget,” the report said.
The college said that the first year of C3I saw the school audit the 2018 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report on sexual harassment; expand the Title IX Office; as well as develop and implement a single, unified sexual misconduct policy for Dartmouth students, faculty, and staff.
The initiative started after close to 90 female students took the school to federal court alleging sexual harassment and assault by three professors. The college settled the lawsuit for $14 million.