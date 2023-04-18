Benjamin Scafidi, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, authored a report on spending in New Hampshire schools for the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank.
CONCORD -- From 2001 to 2019, total spending on New Hampshire public schools rose 40%, adjusted for inflation, even as enrollment declined 14% over the same period, according to a report done for a free-market think tank by a proponent of school choice.
By contrast, while total state aid support for education rose roughly 13.9% over this period, this state support adjusted for inflation fell by 17%.
“The big picture is that during the first two decades of this century New Hampshire spent 40% more to educate 14% fewer students, and those students wound up doing slightly worse in reading and math,” concluded the report done for the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy.
Benjamin Scafidi, an economics professor and director at the Education Economics Center at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, prepared the 63-page report.
Scafidi, a strong supporter of school choice, currently serves on the Georgia Charter Schools Commission and has been an adviser to two Republican governors in that state.
Scafidi analyzed that period from the beginning of the century until the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, because both enrollment and student performance changed significantly during that time.
“This report demonstrates that far from cutting school funding, New Hampshire taxpayers have lavished funding on district public schools at rates that far exceed spending increases on other government services,” it concluded.
The study found that New Hampshire's average fourth- and eighth-grade scores in reading and mathematics on the National Assessment of Educational Progress fell by 4 points, while nationally the scores were up by 15 points.
Full-time staffing in public schools has grown 15% since 2001, with the largest increases for the hiring of district administrators (57%), instructional coordinators (61%) and paraprofessionals (40%) while the number of full-time teachers went up slightly (2%), the report said.
Pay and benefit costs for staff went up 40%, which was 12% above the national increase for private-sector workers from 2001-19 according to this report.
All inflation adjustments in the report used the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), which the author argued was a more accurate gauge of inflation than the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The study comes out as lawyers for 17 school districts try to convince a Rockingham County Superior Court judge that state aid to schools fails to meet the constitutional duty to ensure all students receive an adequate education.
The lawsuit maintains the per-pupil grants that the state sends to school districts fall far short of covering the true cost of providing an adequate education.
Zack Sheehan, executive director with the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project, said the study was political cover and “talking points” for Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, who testified Tuesday in the trial over school funding.
“Our public schools continue to be supported at the local level, by local property tax payers, despite the state avoiding its constitutional responsibility to fund education and downshifting about $2.3 billion in costs onto communities every year,” Sheehan said in a statement.
The study also extolled education accomplishments in Arizona and Florida that had two of the most extensive school choice programs in the country.
It also advocated for expanding eligibility and providing universal access to Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs), the taxpayer-paid scholarships given to parents who send their children to private, home school or alternative public school than the one they’re assigned.
Josiah Bartlett supported formation of EFAs in 2021 and attempts in this legislative session to expand eligibility for them.
Gov. Chris Sununu had asked for $30 million a year to support EFAs in his two-year state budget proposal.
The House of Representatives approved a compromise that reduced EFA spending to $20 million annually, a change made to get House Democrats to go along with the final proposal.
CONCORD -- From 2001 to 2019, total spending on New Hampshire public schools rose 40%, adjusted for inflation, even as enrollment declined 14% over the same period, according to a report done for a free-market think tank by a proponent of school choice.
LACONIA — In more than 20 years as an educator, Rebekah Gonzalez said she has worked with many very good custodians, but Eric Cardinal is “100 percent” head and shoulders above them all, which is why she nominated him for an international honor.