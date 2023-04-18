CONCORD -- From 2001 to 2019, total spending on New Hampshire public schools rose 40%, adjusted for inflation, even as enrollment declined 14% over the same period, according to a report done for a free-market think tank by a proponent of school choice.

By contrast, while total state aid support for education rose roughly 13.9% over this period, this state support adjusted for inflation fell by 17%.

Report: Inflation-adjusted spending on N.H. schools up 40%
Buy Now

Benjamin Scafidi, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, authored a report on spending in New Hampshire schools for the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank.
Spending on public schools in N.H. up 40%, adjusted for inflation
Buy Now

Andrew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, issued a report from his think tank on public school spending from 2001-19.

Tags

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023