A review by state officials into the decision to write numbers on the hands of unvaccinated students to aid with COVID-19 contact tracing at Exeter High School’s senior prom last spring recommends little more than a slap on the wrist for those involved, a report released Monday shows.
After the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the Department of Education (DOE) received emails raising concerns about the handling of the prom and other “unique issues” in School Administrative Unit 16, officials in both departments began an official review.
In June, many argued the hand-numbering procedure singled out and shamed students. The practice was sharply criticized and made headlines around the country, with some complaining the students were treated like “prisoners in Nazi Germany” by having their hands marked.
According to the report, vaccination status was recorded in a spreadsheet and a process was used for marking students’ hands. The hands of unvaccinated students were marked with a number. The hands of vaccinated students were marked with an “X.”
In its report, the Attorney General’s Office said it didn’t find any violation of New Hampshire law regarding discrimination in connection with this incident.
“However, both the AGO and DOE are deeply concerned regarding the public marking of students’ hands and the lack of protection for students’ vaccination information,” the report says.
“The fact that supervising SAU 16 staff did not stop the contact tracing procedure, despite having acknowledged receiving the email from the superintendent informing all staff that they were not to ask students about their vaccine status, is a very disturbing failure to protect students.”
In a statement issued late Monday, SAU Superintendent of Schools David Ryan thanked state officials for their review of the facts.
“We were pleased to assist the NH Attorney General and NH Department of Education in their joint review of the specific issues listed in their inquiry,” said Ryan. “We welcome the recommendations included in the letter and will endeavor to make appropriate adjustments to our systems and processes moving forward. We remain available to both offices for any additional information or assistance.”
The review focused on six specific issues:
1. The procedure used at the prom for marking and tracking unvaccinated attendees;
2. A situation involving a student wearing a Thin Blue Line flag and being required to remove it by a teacher;
3. A transgender individual who spoke with a health class and whether parents were allowed an opportunity to have their children “opt out” of the discussion;
4. Alleged conflicts of interest involving school board members;
5. Concerns that documents were released to an online news site alleging a previous teacher sexually assaulted a student and allegations that SAU 16 did not correctly report this incident; and
6. Concerns regarding RSA 91-A right-to-know issues.
Regarding the Thin Blue Line flag, the report says Ryan told officials the teacher stated he was unaware the Thin Blue Line flag stood for and that he didn’t know why the two students were wearing flags.
“The teacher reported that he spoke with the student’s mother on the day of the event and he denied telling her that the flag offended him,” the report says. “The teacher offered to meet with the student and his parents to discuss the incident, but such a meeting has not occurred.”
In a joint letter to Travis Thompson, Chair of the SAU 16 Joint School Board, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Attorney General John Formella say no laws were broken regarding any of the issues raised, and no action will be taken by either office.
“We encourage SAU 16 officials and School Board members to review this letter and to take steps to address the issues discussed in this letter along with other concerns that have been raised in a manner that is responsive to parent and community constituents,” urge Edelblut and Formella.