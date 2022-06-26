Little to no public support exists for a proposal floated by the city’s former school superintendent to replace Manchester’s three traditional high schools with a newly constructed “mega” building, a new report suggests.
City school board members are scheduled to hear a presentation on the longterm facilities report Monday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
“This update does not serve as a plan for closing or realigning schools,” officials say in a copy of the presentation. “This update is intended to capture work to date and planning moving forward.”
During a public meeting in May 2021, school board members expressed support for former Supt. John Goldhardt’s plan, which recommended closing Central, West and Memorial high schools.
The plan called for expanding Manchester School of Technology by repurposing Memorial into a new Manchester Career and Technology School, and renovating most elementary schools over the next decade.
School administrators scheduled several public feedback sessions in wards across Manchester.
The long-range facilities report being presented this week includes a summary of suggestions and concerns made at those forums.
Goldhardt was asked in January 2021 to put together a list of facilities recommendations after several board members raised concerns with a study prepared by MGT Consulting Group. That study recommended closing four elementary schools and one high school while merging two other high schools to address declining enrollment and more than $150 million in deferred maintenance and other costs.
The average age of school buildings in the Manchester School District is approximately 70 years, Goldhardt reported, and “only so much can be done to retrofit older buildings to accommodate technology needs for today’s learners.”
According to Goldhardt, demographic data showed enrollment in the district would decrease at least 12% over the next 10 years, with the number of families with school-age children in Manchester and statewide decreasing.
Among Goldhardt’s recommendations:
• The single high school should be built on a property large enough to accommodate a three- to four-story building, ample parking, a football stadium, softball and baseball fields, soccer/lacrosse/field hockey field, practice/physical education field and possibly an indoor pool.
• The school must also be large enough to accommodate at least 3,500 students.
• The new high school would be headed by one principal with six assistant principals, each of whom would have the same students for four years:
• The current Manchester School of Technology building would be repurposed as a centralized Manchester preschool;
• The Central High Practical Arts Building would be restored to become a Manchester School of the Arts, with an emphasis in theater, musical theater, technical theater, music, dance and visual arts;
• The Central High Classical Building would be used for district offices, additional learning space for Manchester School of the Arts and space for Bridge Academy and Manchester Online School;
• West High School would no longer be used by the district;
• All middle schools would operate as magnet schools, which allow children to focus on specific areas, such as the performing arts or engineering. Parkside and Southside would continue as grades 5-8 middle schools, and Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools would be remodeled and prepared for the 5-8 grade configuration. Fifth-grade students would start attending Hillside and McLaughlin by September 2022.
School officials say feedback received at the public forums shows “no support” for the ‘mega’ or one high school model. Support was expressed for two to three high schools in the city, along with renovating existing buildings.
Forum attendees supported having grades 5-8 in local middle schools, and renovations at local elementary schools. Two of the city’s four middle schools (Parkside and Southside) have moved to the 5-8 model. The other two (Hillside and McLaughlin) remain in the 6-8 model.
Suggested next steps include assigning a project manager, and securing funding for exploratory studies on missing or conflicting data gathered to date, and additional vetting of that data.
Current student enrollment in Manchester at the end of the 2021-2022 school year is 12,554.
One of the great unknowns, officials caution, is how proposed housing plans in the city will affect enrollment in years to come, and what areas of Manchester might be impacted in terms of staffing, transportation and renovation needs.