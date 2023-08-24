A consultant hired by the Manchester school district has recommended closing Wilson Elementary School by fall 2024, building a new high school at an undetermined location and making renovations and additions to the city's middle schools.
City school board members are expected to discuss the new long-term facilities planning report, prepared by Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates of Massachusetts, at a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
In August 2022, School Superintendent Jenn Gillis received approval for a “3-4-12 model” calling for three high schools, four middle schools for grades 5-8 and 12 elementary schools. Manchester currently has four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis summed up the consultant's 51-page report in a word: Hope.
“We’ve got 21 buildings, and we know the majority of them are well over their useful life,” Gillis said in an interview Thursday. “It’s time to figure out what we are doing with our buildings. It’s exciting. You think about the possibilities -- this is one of those markers that we’re investing in public education.
“You see these buildings that other communities have put up and you think 'Our kids, they should be in those buildings too.'”
The proposed work would be done in phases. The first phase, which does not include construction of a new high school, is estimated to cost between $278 million and $306 million.
Gillis said the decision to close a schools is “one of the hardest ones you make” as a superintendent.
“Wilson’s been standing for a very long time,” she said. “However, when we look at the cost benefits of the options we have on the table, right now this decision is the most viable to bring our students to more equitable learning environments.
“Wilson has really been a very solid school for us, but it’s growing old.”
In a memo to school board members, Gillis wrote that since work began on the study in June 2022, the district has made “tremendous progress,” but the “biggest decisions are yet to be made.”
“These recommendations are not made lightly nor without proper consideration for the impact they will have on our students, families and staff,” Gillis wrote. “This is our opportunity to re-think and re-imagine how we deliver education, from the physical spaces to the programs we provide.”
Phase One details
Initial recommendations for Phase One include:
• Closing Wilson Elementary School after this school year. The school's students and staff will be split between Beech and McDonough elementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Beginning construction of a new elementary school at the McDonough location in fall 2024.
• Moving fifth and sixth grades from the elementary schools that still have them to the appropriate middle school for fall 2024, under the district's new fifth- to eighth-grade middle school model. Those schools include Beech, Green Acres, McDonough, Smyth, Webster and Weston.
• Placing new modular classrooms at Beech, McDonough, Parkside, Southside, McLaughlin and Hillside in June 2024 for use the following fall while construction is under way.
• Making renovations and additions to all four of the city’s middle schools. Hillside and McLaughlin would be the first two middle schools affected, starting fall 2024. Construction at Parkside and Southside would begin about nine months later.
“We’re moving quick, but the timing of any of the changes going into place is still a year out,” said Andrew Toland, the school district's chief of staff. “We’re not doing any of this tomorrow. We’re going to have time to do it all right, but if we’re going to do this work there’s a lot of lead time that’s required.”
“Starting with Wilson was the right step to do because it’s kind of cascading from there,” Gillis. “Then we do the middles, then the middles are going to inform what we’re doing at the high schools. It kind of all starts to flow, which is good.”
Gillis said she planned to meet with staff at Wilson on Thursday afternoon to tell them about the plan.
A new high school
Selection of and work on a site for a new high school would continue in Phase Two, according to the report.
According to materials provided to the school board, site selection has been narrowed to four locations: the three existing high school campuses -- Central, Memorial and West -- or the Beech Street/Gill Stadium area.
To meet the goal of having three high schools in Manchester, the report recommends offering a range of state-approved career and technical education (CTE) programs and relocating some of those at Manchester School of Technology to other schools.
The recommendations call for:
• An estimated 1,800 students at the Memorial site, with some MST programs;
• An estimated 1,800 students at the new high school at a site to be determined;
• About 400 students (including 200 from outside Manchester) at a School for the Arts, located at the current Central High School location.
Although West High School is not mentioned in the recommendations, Gillis said no decisions have been made on which high school would close. She said she expects that decision to be made by December.
“What’s interesting to me is I'm hearing a lot of people saying to me, ‘Well, you’re closing West' or 'You’re closing Central.’ Nobody is making any declarative statements about high schools right now., Gillis said.
"What we learned from previous work is nobody had an appetite for a mega high school. We’ve scrapped that idea, and we are looking at one new build, and then what do we do with the balance of our schools that are already standing," Gillis said.
“Right now we’re not saying West is closing, Central is closing, or Memorial is closing," Gillis said. "We’re not saying any of that until we figure out what does a new build possibly look like, and then how does that impact the remaining schools. We’re not there yet.”
School board members are being asked to approve the following items on Monday, which would then go to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for final approval:
• Close Wilson Elementary school for fall 2024;
• Build a new elementary school at the McDonough Elementary School site;
• Put modular classrooms at Beech, McDonough, Parkside, Southside, McLaughlin and Hillside in June 2024;
• Make additions and renovations at the four middle schools;
• Approve up to $306 million for the Phase One budget.