Henry Wilson Elementary School

A Massachusetts firm developing a long-term master plan for Manchester schools is recommending the closure of the Henry Wilson Elementary School by the fall of 2024, renovations and additions at the city’s middle schools to aid the transition to a grades 5 - 8 model, and a new high school to be built at an undetermined site.

Paul Feely/Union Leader

 By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff

A consultant hired by the Manchester school district has recommended closing Wilson Elementary School by fall 2024, building a new high school at an undetermined location and making renovations and additions to the city's middle schools.

City school board members are expected to discuss the new long-term facilities planning report, prepared by Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates of Massachusetts, at a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

