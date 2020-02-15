DURHAM — Complaints of a hostile environment within the University of New Hampshire student senate have been verified by an inquiry report.
The comprehensive report describes sexual harassment of female senators and officers, destructive disagreements among senior members of the senate in their offices or on the senate floor and the grooming of younger senate members.
The report was submitted to Dean of Students Ted Kirkpatrick and the Office of Affirmative Action and Equity in late January.
A formal inquiry was started last year after a former member of the student senate spoke with the campus newspaper and Kirkpatrick about the concerns.
A senior faculty member who has legal training conducted 21 interviews, including 18 with students, for the inquiry report.
According to an executive summary of the report, this is the third time in five years that the Dean of Students office and the Office of Affirmative Action and Equity have responded to concerns about the ability of female senators to participate on fair and equal terms in student government.
They say that because of evidence supplied as part of the sexual harassment claims, it was realized during the course of this inquiry that younger senators do not know how senior senators and officers influence the selection of future officers, leaving them vulnerable to grooming practices.
Kirkpatrick and officials at the Office of Affirmative Action and Equity say it is the Senate’s job to enforce discipline and eliminate sexual harassment in the leadership selection process.
Kirkpatrick said in an interview on Friday that he is working closely with student senate members to help them take appropriate actions moving forward.
“I think we have had a good amount of buy-in to address this. No student should feel like their voice is silenced,” Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick said he thinks often of the women who have come forward nationally in recent years through movements like the #MeToo movement to speak up about sexual harassment and discrimination.
“This is a time, just like the civil rights movement in the ’60s, where it behooves all of us to provide an equitable environment for men and women. I’m encouraged that we are taking these steps now,” Kirkpatrick said.
Due to the inquiry and the report’s findings, the student senate has not met this semester. Kirkpatrick said that on Feb. 23, he will meet with the full senate body.