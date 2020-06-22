School sports teams will kick off their optional summer workouts next week in Nashua, but restrictions include practice sessions with small groups of nine athletes and one coach, and waivers will be necessary.
“It is not going to be business as usual given this environment,” said Superintendent Jahmal Mosley.
Last week, school officials voted to allow the first phase of summer workouts to begin for high school athletes.
“Our kids and our community need something, that is it. These kids need something to engage,” said Mosley.
“ … We are trying to be as creative and innovative as much as possible," said Nashua School District athletic director Lisa Gingras.
Athletes will be permitted to practice together in small groups on the school campuses.
The summer workouts will take place outside, and athletes will not be permitted to share any sports equipment.
Student athletes must remain in group workouts with a total of nine students and one coach, said Gingras. Those cohorts will not be permitted to interact with other cohorts during the first phase of summer practices, she said.
“We are looking at screening our students and our coaches prior to every session,” said Gingras, adding temperature checks will be required, as well as a series of questions related to potential COVID-19 exposure.
Masks will be required in group settings, except when physical activity or exercises are underway, locker rooms will be closed and carpooling will be discouraged, she said.
“There would be a waiver signed by parents and guardians and our coaches, which includes additional risks due to potential COVID-19 exposure,” she said.
The first phase of restrictions will be in place until about July 20 when the second phase of summer workouts are permitted. The second phase will allow larger groups of athletes practicing together with limited use of shared equipment.
Access to weight rooms and gymnasiums will be available starting at this time, Gingras said. All equipment will be sanitized before, during and after use, she said.
The third phase will begin at the start of the official fall season, which is Aug. 14 for football and Aug. 17 for cross country, field hockey, golf, soccer, spirit and volleyball. Unified soccer and middle school sports programs will begin on Aug. 31.
The school board will revisit the final phase of the summer practices, but Gingras is hopeful that full team workouts will be able to start at this time with scrimmages among teams and neighboring towns.
She acknowledges that transportation to sporting events will be a challenge.
“Right now the requirements are no more than 13 students on a bus at a time … we are going to need more buses,” said Gingras, who questioned whether there will be enough funding for additional buses, and whether there will even be enough drivers or buses available. The possibility of limiting spectators at games is also being considered, she added.
“Everything at this point is on the table, and we have to explore that,” said Mosley. Even if remote learning is implemented in the fall, Mosley said the intent is to continue with extra curricular activities and sports.