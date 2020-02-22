DERRY — Two retiring middle school teachers want to raise $50,000 to $60,000 to construct an outdoor classroom behind West Running Brook Middle School in Derry.
Social studies teachers Audrey Allen and Barbara Dupont are retiring in June, after 32 and 22 years of teaching, respectively.
Neither wanted a party or present to mark their retirement. Instead, Allen had the idea to leave behind a legacy — an outdoor classroom named in honor of two young girls who sat in their classrooms before they were taken by cancer.
Allen said losing sixth-grader Lauren Grella in 1997 and eighth-grader Alanna Marcotte in 2014 were the most challenging moments of her career.
Dupont, who was family friends with the Grellas and the Marcottes, joined forces with Allen. Last year they began laying the groundwork for their fundraising efforts, reaching out to the community, business leaders and even television celebrities to ask for their help.
The idea of creating an outdoor classroom was first suggested by Principal Justin Krieger. But it wasn’t until Allen and Dupont suggested making it a memorial to Grella and Marcotte that the idea took hold.
“Then the whole community got behind us,” Allen said.
“These two are absolutely amazing for carrying on both of our families’ legacy in such a thoughtful manner,” said Bobby Marcotte, Alanna’s father and owner of Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond, which is holding a raffle to support the cause.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for them and the entire WRB + Derry Community, not only throughout our journey five-plus years ago, but still to this very day,” Marcotte said. “It’s more than anyone who has lost their child could hope for — and that is our children’s memory to not be forgotten.”
Fundraising began in earnest in late November.
So far, the total raised stands at about $22,000, which includes $8,000 from an ongoing Facebook fundraiser and about $10,000 from the Tuckaway Tavern raffle, which is offering a grand prize valued at $1,200.
A string of fundraising events is planned for the coming months. The next is “Fiesta for a Cause” on March 25, at La Carreta in Londonderry. A percentage of the restaurant’s sales that evening will be donated, with a raffle, door prizes and a slide show planned.
A bowling night is scheduled for April, and a color run and fitness boot camp are planned for May.
Allen said they also are applying for a $1,500 grant from the New Hampshire Audubon Society and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
The fundraising efforts will culminate in Allen and Dupont’s retirement party on June 4, which will be a large gala and auction at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Derry.
“Everyone is just stepping up to the plate,” Dupont said.
A location for the outdoor classroom has been selected behind the school, and preliminary designs have been drawn up.
“It’s literally the back of the school that’s never used,” Allen said.
The design shows a circle of purple picnic tables around a tall tree. Purple was both girls’ favorite color, Dupont said. Allen said they also both loved the outdoors.
Dupont said outdoor classes are more engaging for students, who benefit from the fresh air. Dupont and Allen say they have kept the memory of the girls alive by telling their students about them, and how much they loved coming to school and learning.
“These kids were the epitome of love for school,” Dupont said.