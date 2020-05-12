Rivier University is planning a property swap aimed to benefit both the school and a city business.
According to Rivier President Sister Paula Marie Buley, the university intends on purchasing a building at 6 Daniel Webster Highway that is currently used by State Farm insurance agency.
In exchange, a State Farm agent will be buying a residential building at 413 South Main St. that is now owned by the university.
“The university looks forward to the opportunity to acquire the existing State Farm site, refurbishing it and using it for our educational and student support services,” said Buley, explaining the exact use of the space has not yet been determined.
The building at 6 Daniel Webster Highway is directly across from Hayward’s Ice Cream, and is located on the campus side of the highway.
“It is the perfect switch for us,” said Buley.
The South Main Street parcel now owned by the school is currently under lease by a resident not associated with the university, according to Buley.
According to plans on file with the Nashua City Planning Board, State Farm plans to convert the home into a small business administrative agency.
“I think it is a great opportunity to cooperate as neighbors and to create really a transaction that is good for both parties,” said Buley.
No purchase and sale agreements are in place yet, but she expects those details to be finalized after receiving approval from the Nashua City Planning Board.
The existing State Farm property, once acquired by Rivier, will be updated and could become the school’s academic support or career advising support location, said Buley.
“It would have a student function to it, and welcome students into student academic support space,” she added.
According to the planning board file, State Farm has been housed at its current location for more than 40 years, and wishes to remain a part of the community in the new site across the street.
The land swap is the latest in a series of improvements at Rivier, which embarked on the latest phase of its Vision 2020 improvement plan one year ago.
Some of the upgrades have included a new Science and Innovation Center to replace Mendel Hall, a new athletic pavilion and improvements to Raider Diamond and a future gymnasium addition to the Muldoon Fitness Center.