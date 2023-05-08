Rivier construction
A view of the west side of the apartment-style residential housing buildings that Rivier University plans to open for occupancy this fall.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA — Hailed by Rivier University officials as “a tangible demonstration of the university’s dynamic growth,” the 90-year-old school’s newest project is two apartment-style residential halls for students.

The project, scheduled to be completed in time for the 2023-24 academic year, comes as the university enjoys a surge in enrollment, in large part because of expanded nursing and business programs and the addition of men’s and women’s ice hockey.

