NASHUA — Hailed by Rivier University officials as “a tangible demonstration of the university’s dynamic growth,” the 90-year-old school’s newest project is two apartment-style residential halls for students.
The project, scheduled to be completed in time for the 2023-24 academic year, comes as the university enjoys a surge in enrollment, in large part because of expanded nursing and business programs and the addition of men’s and women’s ice hockey.
This year also marks the 90th anniversary of the university’s founding by the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, who were based in Hudson at the time.
Rivier College, as it was known, began holding classes at the Hudson location off Lowell Road. Sometime in the 1940s, the Sisters eyed property along a rural South Main Street near the Nashua Country Club.
At first, the college enrolled only women. Around the time it moved to Nashua, the student body consisted of three or four dozen young women, most of them local residents.
The hockey programs’ recent debut prompted university leadership to pursue the expansion of its residential facilities, a focus that represents the “next initiative in our multi-year strategic plan,” said Rivier President Sister Paula Marie Buley.
The two new buildings are situated on a parcel the size of a city block between South Main Street and Oldfield Road, just east of the extension of Clement Street across from Memorial Hall.
They are the latest additions to a growing campus, which includes numerous former residences, some of which the university has renovated and repurposed.
Its most recent addition of note is the 36,000-square-foot Science and Innovation Center, which opened less than three years ago at the corner of South Main and Clement streets, directly across South Main Street from the new apartment buildings.
Just last year, the Nursing Simulation and Clinical Education Center transformed nursing education for undergraduate and graduate students with new simulation technology. A complete renovation of the business and security studies facilities followed, providing more options for students pursuing advanced technology courses.
A combination of the addition of the ice hockey teams, which compete in NCAA Division III, and an increase in international students have brought a “more geographically diverse student body” to the campus, according to Karen Scolforo, Rivier’s vice president for student affairs.
“Rivier Village will support the university’s enrollment growth and expand the residential experience for our students,” Scolforo said. “Juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to live on campus and experience a more independent lifestyle before they transition to their first professional roles and life after college.”
Designed for upper-level students to live more independently, each apartment suite will contain four to six single bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a living room, a full kitchen and washer and dryer units. A 12-month rental option will be available. The village concept will include open green areas and a parking space for each student housed in the apartments.
