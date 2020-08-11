An elementary school in Rochester was the first in the state to go back to full in-classroom instruction on Tuesday.
Maple Street Magnet School Principal Erin Mahoney said the day was busy, but everything ran smoothly.
“There’s been a lot of changes. It definitely has not been easy, but we’ve come together as a community more than we’ve ever seen,” Mahoney said.
The public magnet school has approximately 120 students in grades K-5. The school’s small size gave mother Sarah Russell comfort as she dropped off her daughter, Zinnia, 5, and son Toby, 10.
Russell already home-schools her 13-year-old daughter Kaleena, and said the decision to send her younger children to school was a difficult one.
“I thought about their individual needs and what would work best for them educationally,” Russell said.
Toby, who is in fifth grade this year, said it was really great to see his schoolmates again.
Mahoney said people have donated items such as pop-up tents and folding tables for more outside learning opportunities. Inside the classrooms, there are three-sided barriers on each pupil’s desk to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Since the Maple Street Magnet School is a magnet school, it is opening before the 11 other schools in the Rochester School District. They will begin in-person instruction on Sept. 3.
Matthew Pappas, vice-chair of the Rochester School Board, said he expects a number of people may turn out on Thursday night for the board's first in-person meeting to voice concerns about having kids in the classroom.
Pappas said he and the other 12 board members take school reopening very seriously, but as of now the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is low in Rochester.
“It’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made in my life and I’m an educator. I teach high school in another district and I have two kids that go to school here,” Pappas said.
The school district in Rochester will likely spend $490,000 to cover the costs of 14 hydrostatic sprayers and other supplies needed for students to go back to class in person. Board members hope a federal relief package will reimburse the city for those expenses.
There are approximately 4,200 students in the Rochester School District.