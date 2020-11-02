ROCHESTER — School officials in Rochester announced Sunday that all students in their public schools would move to a remote learning schedule this week due to positive COVID-19 cases.
The change comes after district officials received information from the state Department of Health and Human Services over the weekend that individuals across the district tested positive for the virus.
According to an announcement, those individuals are self-quarantining in accordance with state guidance and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol.
“Due to this abundance of recent positive cases and the necessary self-quarantining procedures, the district will not be able to support in-person services and is transitioning to full remote learning out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and safety of all members of the district community,” the announcement from Superintendent Kyle Repucci said.
Students were not in school on Monday. They are expected to be in attendance on Wednesday to get needed technology and gather their belongings but will be released early.
Last week, the school board adopted a Holiday Quarantine Model that was scheduled to go into effect on Nov. 30.
Now, students will be learning remotely from Nov. 5 to Jan. 19.
Parents of students who need in-person instruction will be contacted by administrators no later than Friday with a possible start date of Nov. 9.Officials say meals will be delivered to bus stops starting on Thursday.