Rochester school officials announced Thursday night the Nancy Loud School, expected to accommodate 88 students in grades K-4 this fall, will close “immediately and permanently” due to structural safety concerns.
The school district is finalizing plans to reassign students in time for the opening of the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 30, Rochester Superintendent of Schools Kyle Repucci said in a news release.
“Each Nancy Loud student will have a seat at another school,” school officials said in a news release. “The district will inform parents and guardians of the new assignments by Friday, Aug. 18. All staff will be retained in other jobs in the district. As much as possible, the district will be working to keep Nancy Loud students and staff together.”
The Nancy Loud and School Street schools were scheduled to close in 2025, when a new elementary school building on Salmon Falls Road is expected to open.
Rochester officials had been monitoring the conditions at Nancy Loud during recent heavy rains, and asked structural engineers Foley Buhl Roberts & Associates, Inc., of Manchester, to review the building's condition for the coming school year.
“The review determined the stone and brick foundation has deteriorated and settled,” Rochester officials said in a news release. “As a result, brick foundation walls and exterior wood-framed walls along the southeast exterior wall are displaced outward. These walls support the second floor and roof above. These conditions make it unsafe to occupy.”
An additional review by S.W. Cole Engineering of Londonderry determined the foundation will continue to deteriorate, requiring both repair work to shore up the walls and further testing to determine ways to secure the foundation.
Temporarily shoring up the walls would take at least four weeks, at a cost of at least $280,000, school officials said.
After reviewing repair options, and after consulting with Rochester Building Inspector Don Graves, Repucci and Facilities Director Dave Totty recommended closing the school at a special school board meeting Thursday night. The board supported the recommendation with a 9-1 vote.
Board members Matthew Beaulieu, David Camire, Shane Downs, Donna Ellis, Paul Lynch, Anne Grassie, Sarah Harrington, Matthew Pappas and Audrey Stevens voted to support the recommendation. Member Sandy Keans voted against. Members Matthew Munn, Thomas O’Connor, and Karen Stokes were not present.
The Nancy Loud School opened in 1880 as the original East Rochester School. It was renamed the East Rochester Annex when the new East Rochester School opened in the late 1950s. The Annex was closed for several years, then reopened in 1971. It was renamed in 2008 for Nancy Loud, the first principal of the Annex.
Parents, guardians, and community stakeholders are invited to attend a forum about the Nancy Loud School and reassignment plans on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rochester City Hall. District leaders will provide an overview of this issue and present plans to accommodate student and staff moves.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to the district as it finalizes a transition plan.
