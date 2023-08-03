Nancy Loud School

Rochester school officials announced Thursday night the Nancy Loud School, expected to accommodate 88 students in grades K-4 this fall, will close “immediately and permanently” due to structural safety concerns.

The school district is finalizing plans to reassign students in time for the opening of the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 30, Rochester Superintendent of Schools Kyle Repucci said in a news release.

