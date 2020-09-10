The Rotary Club of Londonderry recently awarded a $10,000 scholarship to Olivia Galluzzo.
She "clearly distinguished herself among many capable scholarship applicants" in the Londonderry High School senior class, according to a Rotary Club news release.
Galluzzo, whose father died three years ago, is the youngest of seven children. She has participated for several years in the Pan-Mass Challenge, a bike-a-thon that raises money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Relay For Life and walks to benefit the Jimmy Fund.
"Olivia accomplished this while maintaining a top grade point average in school, and while working 10-15 hours per week at the Coach Stop Restaurant in Londonderry," the news release says.
The Fred Ball Memorial Scholarship was presented to Galluzzo in late August by Rotary past president and scholarship manager Terry McCormick and current Rotary President Ken Senus.
The scholarship is named for former Rotarian and Londonderry police chief Fred Ball and was first awarded in 1992. It is funded through an endowment built by Londonderry Rotary through service projects and fundraising over many years.
The scholarship recognizes the student's commitment to "Service Above Self," the motto of Rotary International.
Galluzzo plans to pursue environmental studies at the University of Vermont.