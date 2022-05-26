Ryan McCluskey has been hired as the new principal of the Lincoln Street School in Exeter, the Exeter School Board announced Wednesday.
McCluskey, an Exeter resident, will assume his new role on July 1.
“Ryan brings a genuine level of care for children, passion for the work that improves their lives, and skills to lead a dedicated professional staff toward a shared vision for growth and development,” SAU 16 Superintendent David Ryan said in a statement. “We are grateful that he has chosen to join us and continue the great progress that Lincoln Street School and SAU 16 have made in achieving our community learning goals.”
McCluskey serves as principal of Memorial Elementary School in Sanborn, a position he has held since 2018.
Prior to that, he was assistant principal at Sanborn Regional Middle School from 2017-2018 and held language arts teaching positions for sixth- and eighth-grade students at Timberlane Regional Middle School in Plaistow over an 11-year span.
McCluskey earned his bachelor of science degree in K-8 education from Elmira College in New York and his Master of Arts in English at Rivier University in Nashua. He holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Leadership from Plymouth State University.
“As an educator, I have always been excited to work with students and play a role in their overall growth and make learning fun and meaningful, while giving students opportunities for personalization in how that growth was demonstrated and measured,” said McCluskey in a statement. “I have a strong understanding of how to support our youngest learners as well as how to best prepare students for the transition to middle school. I am heavily invested in this community and look forward to ensuring that the educational experience for students, families and the community is both fulfilling and meaningful.”
McCluskey replaces Drew Bairstow, who will be assuming a new role as principal of the Cooperative Middle School on July 1.
