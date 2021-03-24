Saint Anselm College will switch to remote learning beginning this Friday and lasting through April 7 following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Students are being asked to leave campus by 6 p.m. on Thursday. In-person classes are scheduled to resume Thursday, April 8.
“As you may know, our COVID-19 numbers picked up over the past few weeks and have put a considerable strain on our ability to manage the cases,” wrote Saint Anselm College President Joseph Favazza in a letter posted on the college’s website. “As a result, the Covid Analytics Team (CAT), the senior leadership team and I have agreed that it is in the best interest of the College to pause on-ground instruction and move to remote instruction. Our decision was driven by data related to our cases, containment and capacity metrics.”
According to the school, the following students are permitted to remain on campus for Easter recess: sophomore, junior, senior nursing majors in clinical unable to commute to their clinical site from home; senior education majors in clinical who are unable to commute to their clinical site from home; in-season spring athletes; international students; students currently in quarantine and isolation on-campus; and students scheduled for comprehensive exams this Thursday or Friday.
According to Favazza, at the conclusion of COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, school officials detected 17 positive cases among students.
School officials report there were 59 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday night. The student positivity rate for the past 10 days is 3%.
There are 32 students in isolation on campus, which “maxes out this designated space,” Favazza said. To accommodate new on-campus positive students, school officials have “borrowed” quarantine space to use for isolation.
“Earlier this semester, we had waves of positives, usually high at the beginning of a week and low at the end of the week,” reports Favazza. “This allowed us to ‘catch our breath’ with isolation placement, contact tracing, and management of students in isolation and quarantine housing. This has not been possible over the past two weeks.”
Favazza said last week the college’s CAT recommended it move back to Phase Orange to stem the growing number of cases. The next stage, Phase Red, involves an on-campus quarantine, but with only three class days next week leading to Easter weekend, administrators believed the best plan was to pause until after the holiday.
“We are all fatigued by the pandemic and we yearn for normalcy,” wrote Favazza. “But we simply are not there yet. We need to come together as a community to follow health and campus guidelines so as to finish the semester and hold Commencement. It has been a grueling marathon and we are almost at the finish line, but the race is not done until it is over. And if we stumble in the final mile, we will remember how we finished and not how exceptionally well we ran the race.”
The college will operate a “call center” through Thursday, and then again on Tuesday, April 6 through Friday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 603-641-7930 for anyone with questions.
More information is available at www.anselm.edu/coronavirus.