Saint Anselm College’s monks will have control of nearly anything associated with Catholicism at the 130-year-old liberal arts college, while trustees get to write bylaws, according to the power-sharing arrangement announced last week.
Documents filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court show the monks prevailing in key aspects of the high-profile dispute between the trustees and the monks in a lawsuit that the monks filed last November.
But college President Joseph Favazza stressed that monks gave up on a key demand — absolute control over bylaws. Trustees will be able to write and adopt bylaws; the monks can only repeal bylaws they don’t like. They can’t rewrite them, he said.
“They can’t wake up one morning, say they don’t like the way things are going and change things,” Favazza said.
Control of the bylaws has been at the heart of the dispute between the two sides.
Benedictines founded the college and ran it for more than a century, but in 2009 handed over much of the responsibilities to a board of trustees and lay president. The Anselm Abbey currently counts 30 monks, 24 of whom live at the abbey.
On Friday, Superior Court Judge Will Delker approved the settlement of the lawsuit. According to the documents:
Monks will double their influence on the 39-member board of trustees to 12. The abbot, who serves as college chancellor, monk trustees and monk-appointed trustees will comprise one-third of the voting members of the board.
Future hires, whether faculty or staff, will be clearly informed about the college’s Catholic and Benedictine identity. Also, “an essential component in the decision to hire is the candidate’s support for and capacity to advance the mission and identity of the college.”
A college president can be fired for “intentional and demonstrable violation of the social, moral or doctrinal teachings of the Catholic Church.”
Trustees control academic programs, but monks have the discretion to embed academic programs with a reasonable set of curriculum requirements such as theology, philosophy and the humanities that reflect Catholic and Benedictine missions.
Extracurricular activities and day-to-day operations must be consistent with church teachings.
Human-resource policies must align with church teachings, “even matters that are controversial or debated within the church, such as, but not limited to, coverage for abortion or gender reassignment.”
Monks should be present in college life, “particularly in roles at all levels of the academic disciplines offered by the (college) and in the administration of the (college).”
Monks have control over “reserved powers,” which include Catholic identity, a master plan and property sale or acquisition.
Favazza said the agreement provides trustees with sufficient independence and the monks with a sufficient voice in governing the college. It also provides him with the ability to run the school, he said.
“While (the Catholic) mission is at the heart of everything we do, everything is not mission,” he said.
The agreement came after one-quarter of the board was replaced in October. Favazza said the new board pushed the agreement through, and credited work by a mediator, the Rev. Dennis Holtschneider, the former president of DePaul University and current president of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.
Last week, the college announced it had reached an agreement in the lawsuit.
Monks claimed that trustees had usurped control of the college to the point that it jeopardized the college’s Catholic and Benedictine traditions. Trustees had said the college needed to show accrediting agencies clear lines of authority.
Lawyers asked Delker to quickly approve the changes so they can be presented to the New England Commission of Higher Education, an accrediting agency, when it meets with the college on Nov. 19.
“Saint Anselm College will be in a better position to secure reaccreditation if the parties can confirm that this pending litigation is resolved and provide a settlement agreement approved by this court ... either before or during the November 19 meeting,” reads a request for approval.
The school is located on the Manchester-Goffstown line.