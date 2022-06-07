Saint Anselm College officials have announced plans to establish a School of Nursing and Health Professions to be housed in a new state-of-the-art nursing facility.
The announcement comes on the heels of recommendations by the Presidential Nursing Commission and consultation with the nursing department and faculty leadership.
“Without a doubt, our nursing program is among the finest in the country and features some of the best outcomes at the college,” Saint Anselm College President Joseph A. Favazza said in a statement. “The direction outlined by the commission will ensure that we maintain our elite position while remaining distinctly Anselmian.”
Saint Anselm officials said a School of Nursing and Health Professions would position the department for growth in graduate programs, community collaborations and more.
Favazza has asked Vice President of Academic Affairs Sheila Adamus Liotta to lead a transition committee primarily composed of faculty to plan the new school structure, which is expected to be established on July 1, 2023.
In addition, a design team composed of nursing faculty and others is being formed to help plan the program elements of the new on-campus facility.
The new nursing facility is preliminarily estimated to be 40,000 to 50,000 square feet in size with an estimated cost between $20 and $25 million. It would include nursing simulation labs, high-fidelity patient simulators, classrooms, office space and other special features. It will support undergraduate programs as well as future graduate and certificate programs in nursing and health professions.
“We are excited by the prospect of a state-of-the-art building, which will provide a modern learning environment and allow us to expand our lab and simulation capabilities as we move forward,” said Maureen O’Reilly, executive director of the nursing department. “We are very proud of our program and our goal is to maintain the quality education which produces the outstanding nurses that employers have come to expect.”
Earlier this year, a partnership was announced between Saint Anselm and Catholic Medical Center to build a 13,000-square-foot simulation lab on the hospital’s Manchester campus. The project received a $2 million federal grant to advance the project.
“Partnerships such as this will help build on the strong relationship we have with hospitals for clinical experiences and other training opportunities,” Favazza said.
The May 24 massacre in an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school thrust the nation into collective shock and grief, only to be followed by a spate of deadly shootings. The unrelenting bloodshed has renewed a push for broader gun control, but some lawmakers have focused their calls on improving sch…
Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc said on Sunday it was halting work on a project to equip drones with stun guns to combat mass shootings, a prospect that a member of its AI ethics board told Reuters was prompting an exodus from the panel.