The monks and trustees at Saint Anselm College have settled a lawsuit that had them at odds with one another over the control of the Catholic liberal-arts college, the two sides announced Thursday.
A joint announcement said the settlement includes changes to bylaws that will address the outstanding issues of who governs the 130-year-old college.
“The preservation of our Catholic and Benedictine identity is fundamental to who we are as an institution," the top monk, Abbott Mark Cooper, Order of Saint Benedict, said in a prepared statement.
"We are pleased the changes to our bylaws enshrine this most important aspect of the College and we look forward to a unified effort in advancing the interests of Saint Anselm,” he said.
The announcement comes just weeks after 10 members of the college's board of trustees left the board after serving a maximum of three 3-year terms. The transition amounted to a quarter of the board.
In November 2019, monks sued the trustees in Hillsborough County Superior Court, claiming that bylaws passed by the trustees had jeopardized the college's Catholic and Benedictine traditions. Trustees had said the college needed to show accrediting agencies clear lines of authority. The Benedictine founded school is located on the Manchester-Goffstown town line.
In their statement, the two parties say the New Hampshire Attorney General's Director of Charitable Trusts has agreed to a court filing asking for a judge to approve the court settlement.
“This agreement provides the Board of Trustees with sufficient independence and the (monks) with sufficient voice in the future of Saint Anselm College," said Joseph Loughery, the new trustee chairman. "We are united in our desire to provide a transformative education for our students and we look forward to working together to preserve the perpetuity of the College.”
The statement said the two sides will avoid further comment until the judge approves the settlement agreement.
Twice a judge had addressed pre-trial legal issues, ruling on behalf of each side once.