The team from Salem High School’s Career and Technical Education Center won first place in a virtual cybersecurity competition, hosted by the University of New Hampshire’s cyber club.
A total of 94 high school students on 42 teams battled it out during a six-hour contest on Saturday.
Joelle Henry, who teaches computer science at the high school in Salem, said Monday she is proud of the students who volunteered to be part of the competition that tested their knowledge and problem-solving skills through Capture the Flag-style challenges.
Ken Graf, computer security lecturer at UNH, said the virtual event was made possible by half a dozen students from the college’s cyber club. He said the 20-member cyber club, founded in 2010, commits to outreach programs and this competition is in its second year.
Students train for the competition differently at each high school, mostly online and ad-hoc. They are not given specific examples of the challenges they will face on the day of the event, Graf said.
There are other similar competitions through CyberStart and National Cyber League, so students can develop a sense of the challenge patterns, according to Graf.
Hanover High School and Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow finished in second and third place during the competition.
Ronald Turcotte, computer science teacher at Timberlane, said this year they are fielding a new team of four students, with one from every high school grade level.
Turcotte said students who participate in UNH’s competition benefit from being exposed to cybersecurity concepts in a safe environment, where they can develop unique problem-solving skills and participate on a team.
“The competitive aspect really just helps bring students together and gives them a goal. Competing against other players or teams brings a sense of urgency to the tasks and gives them a way to measure their progress,” Turcotte said.
Henry said a majority of her students plan to pursue a career in computer programming, and that computer science should be a core course for all high school students. She encourages teenagers to try it because it is a learned skill like a language.
“They might have an aptitude, they might not, but if they work on it, they can do it,” Henry said.
Teachers interested in the program can contact Laura Nickerson at the Leitzel Center at UNH or Graf at ken.graf@unh.edu.