Superintendent Mike Delahanty is retiring as the Salem School District’s top administrator after 34 years of service to the district, including 17 years as superintendent.
The decision to step down at the end of the school year, which was announced by the Salem School Board last week, came as Delahanty, 62, reflected on his long career and the team of administrators he is leaving in charge.
“After that length of time, I think anybody should start considering alternatives to what they’re currently doing,” Delahanty said.
Delahanty has been an educator for 42 years. He began his career as a teacher in Maine and joined the Salem School District in 1987 as the principal of North Salem School. Over the years, he worked his way up the administrative ladder, first as principal of Woodbury Middle School and then as principal at Salem High School, He has worked in the central office for the past 19 years.
Delahanty said he set three primary goals when he took the job of superintendent: institute public kindergarten, upgrade technology used in schools and bring the facilities up to date. Delahanty said he was able to accomplish all three.
Kindergarten was established by the voters in 2009, and bonds were passed in 2012 and 2014 to upgrade six elementary schools (Delahanty said only minor renovations were done at the Haigh School, which closed due to low enrollment in 2015).
A bond to renovate the high school passed in 2015 and the $73 million project was completed in 2018. Finally, in 2020, a $48.9 million bond to renovate Woodbury Middle School was passed. Plans are now finished and subcontract bids will be released shortly. Delahanty expects crews to break ground on the project in the spring.
A proposed $4.5 million bond in 2019 to renovate the high school field with turf failed to pass, but Delahanty said the district was still able to make a number of partial improvements and install a new track.
Today, every school has a reliable wireless network, every teacher has a laptop and, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, every student has a device for remote learning.
In 2019, the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce awarded Delahanty the William A. Brown Businessperson of the Year Award in recognition of his years of service at the school district.
Delahanty said he is most proud of the leadership team that has served under him. He said from Assistant Superintendent Maura Palmer -- whom he hopes will succeed him -- to all the school principals, the district doesn’t have any “weak links.”
“I think of them as my legacy. The culture and environment will live long into the future without me being physically present because they’re capable, capable people,” Delahanty said.
He said he believes Palmer has the support of the school board, and he will be available to advise her after he leaves. Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations Deborah Payne worked tirelessly from spring to fall last year to make sure the district had all the equipment it needed, and Chief Information Officer David Hasbany had the foresight to ensure teachers had the devices and training needed to offer remote lessons long before a global pandemic made such a thing universally necessary, Delahanty said.
Before the pandemic, Delahanty estimates about 25% to 30% of the district's roughly 5,000 students did not have devices for remote learning. In anticipation of federal grant money, the district paid for the needed devices out of its operating budget last year. Delahanty said the decision ensured the district was among the first to get the needed equipment while other districts waited for the CARES Act funds to be disbursed before making the same investment.
So, what’s next for the superintendent? Delahanty said he would like to prepare the next generation of school administrators.
“If there’s an opportunity I would like to teach at the college level,” he said.
Other than that, he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and son.