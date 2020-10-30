In a letter to school families this week, Salem High School principal Tracy Collyer warned that a Halloween weekend party could lead to COVID-19 outbreaks that could force schools to close.
As cases rise in New Hampshire, Collyer said multiple people had warned her of a high school party planned for this weekend, though she said she did not know the details.
"Irresponsible and unsafe behaviors such as attending a party are what jeopardize keeping our schools open," Collyer wrote. "Parents, I am asking you to know where your students are going, not only this weekend but always."
Even small gatherings have led to COVID-19 cases, she said. So far this fall, there have been three COVID-19 cases at Salem High School, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, and nine cases at Windham High School.
Collyer said she understood Windham students may have also been planning to attend the Salem party.
Masks or no masks, Collyer said, a party could force the school to close, as high school parties in Massachusetts have done this month.
"With the rise in cases, we must be vigilant and safe if we are to remain in school," Collyer wrote. "Don’t put in-person learning at risk with one party."