Calling it the hardest decision they’ve ever had to make, the Sanborn Regional School Board voted Wednesday to continue with remote learning when the new school year begins on Sept. 8.
The unanimous vote followed a nearly three-hour meeting at Sanborn Regional High School in which parents and school officials wearing masks shared their concerns about opening or not reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic, which forced students in March to begin learning through virtual lessons.
Under the plan, the remote learning model will continue at least into October. Board members agreed to reassess the situation by Oct. 15.
“We’re writing the playbook. We’re writing the history. We’re trying to figure out something that’s never happened before,” said board member Peter Broderick, who voted to support remote learning, saying he couldn’t “take the gamble that some child is going to get sick because they came to school.”
The board considered three options for the district, which serves all Kingston and Newton students and Fremont high school students.
One option would have sent students and staff back to school with strict rules for social distancing, group gathering, cleaning and other precautions. Under that option, students and staff would be required to wear masks.
The second called for a hybrid learning model in which 50% of students would have gone to school Monday and Tuesday with the remaining 50% attending classes on Thursday and Friday. It would have included a combination of in-school, remote and independent learning.
The third was a 100% remote learning plan, which supporters argued was the safest and made the most sense for at least the start of the new school year.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it that no matter what plan we choose we may end up on remote learning anyway and we recognize that and we know that we have to improve that and we will work to improve that,” Superintendent Thomas Ambrose said.
Ambrose said the district learned a lot from its past experience with remote learning and will make improvements, including placing more focus on the social and emotional needs of students.
In-person classes would also pose challenges if a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 because all individuals with whom he or she had contact at school would have to quarantine for 14 days. School officials said that would mean multiple groups of students and staff could be in a state of quarantine at any one time.
A survey of 118 staff members showed that 51% were not willing to return to school because of their concerns. Many students also reported they were scared.
Ambrose said the district has 100 staffers between the ages of 49 and 59 and 30 over the age of 59 and that the administration has seen an uptick in requests for accommodations under the Family Medical Leave Act.
As of Wednesday, he said the district had received over 25 requests for either leave or accommodations, which represents more than 10% of the staff.
In a letter to the school board, Ambrose, school principals, and other key members of administration recommended that the only feasible options were the hybrid and remote learning models.
“There are significant constraints with regard to staffing that will need to be addressed for the hybrid model to be successful. If we had to make a decision today, we would recommend remote learning due to the likelihood that the staffing constraints may be too large to overcome,” the letter said.
Several parents spoke in support of sending students back to school, saying remote learning doesn’t work for their kids and that returning to the classroom is best for academics and their own mental health. They also spoke about the difficulties that remote learning places on working parents and the potential financial troubles it could create.
Kingston resident Kelly D’Amaral, who is a single working mother with a son entering eighth grade, said finding child care would be difficult for parents with children who have aged out of daycare settings and also voiced concerns about the mental health of children if they remain out of school.
“There are children that rely on going to school to have any social interaction whatsoever and they’re just not getting that,” she said.
Board member Jameson "Jamie" Fitzpatrick voted with the rest of the board to back remote learning for now, but had voiced support for a return to school.
“I agree it’s difficult. I think we have to try,” he said. “If, in fact, 50% of the teachers don’t show up as the survey shows, well then clearly we’re not going to have in-person.”
Board Chairman James "Jim" Baker said he supported remote learning after hearing the teacher survey results. He also stressed that it would be better to start off with remote learning to give parents time to plan rather than force them into it if the school has to close soon after reopening.
“If we open the school for a few weeks or a few months and it goes great, that’s terrific, we lucked out. But if we open the school and … somebody gets sick and it ripples through teachers, other staff and administrators and groups of kids, we’re going to shut down,” he said.
Some parents encouraged the board to go with the hybrid model to give students some face-to-face interaction with peers and teachers while others pushed for remote learning.
Kingston father Mark Corbin, who has a sophomore at the high school, supported the remote learning option despite what he described as “inconveniences” for some parents.
“I’m heavily in favor of online learning, mainly because nobody gets sick and nobody dies,” he said, adding that a school is the “worst place to be” and that children won’t know how to social distance properly and could bring the virus home and spread it to many others.