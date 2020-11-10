Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston has begun using a logo of a historic bell on its Points of P.R.I.D.E. digital newsletter, but principal Brian Stack says it hasn’t replaced the traditional Indian that has been the school’s mascot for generations.
Stack confirmed Monday that the Indian remains the mascot and that the bell logo is part of the school’s effort to “try out some new branding images to use in different places because the Indian doesn’t have to be the only symbol that we use to represent our school.”
“We are still the Indians, and the Indian logo is still on quite a few things around here,” he said.
The Indian has been the school’s mascot since the 1950s, but it has been criticized by some who feel that it’s inappropriate and should be changed.
Other schools have also faced complaints about similar mascots and have adopted new ones.
An online student petition created last spring called on the Sanborn district to find a new mascot, arguing that schools shouldn’t use the images and culture of indigenous people for a mascot.
“Native Americans and indigenous people have rich history and culture and should not be reduced to a stereotype or caricature,” the petition said.
While more than 5,000 people signed the petition, the campaign also drew opposition from many others who felt the mascot should remain.
Stack said any change to the mascot would have to come at the direction of the school board.
According to Stack, it’s not uncommon for schools to use different symbols to represent them, which is why the bell has appeared on recent editions of the school newsletter. The school also uses a block letter S at times.
The bell logo was designed by student Max Lussier and is based on a picture Stack took about 15 years ago.
“The bell has long been rung on important occasions,” Stack said.
When the bell was taken down from a tower and placed on the lawn at the old high school campus, students would ring it to mark certain events.
The bell was put on display in the atrium when the new high school was built. A new bell was placed in the new tower and is rung twice by every high school student on their first day of freshman year and their last day of senior year to mark graduation.