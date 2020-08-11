The debate over how to reopen schools in School Administrative Unit 16 has become so contentious that the superintendent and staff have received hundreds of emails, some laced with harsh rhetoric and obscenities.
After announcing he would propose remote learning to start the new school year for schools in Brentwood, East Kingston, Exeter, Kensington, Newfields and Stratham, David Ryan told the school board Monday night that some of the emails have contained “some disturbing choices in language in the form of threats, wishes of harm and obscenities mostly directed towards me and my staff.”
Officials in SAU 16 are among the many across the state and country who are weighing whether to start the year with in-person learning, a hybrid option with a combination of remote and in-person teaching, or completely remote.
The reopening of schools has been a divisive issue that has pitted parents who want their children to return against some teachers and staff who are worried about the possibility of a renewed coronavirus outbreak.
At Monday’s meeting, Ryan told the board that most of the emails he’s received have contained questions and have had a wide range of emotions, but he was alarmed by the language in some.
“I’m very concerned about some of the choices and messaging towards our teachers. I believe there are some groups, or a group, looking to photograph teachers without wearing masks in the community. I believe there’s a group based on the written information I’ve received that is blaming this on teachers, and I’m really surprised that as a community of close to 5,000 families in our school districts and about 1,200 employees, that we would become so angered by this evolving discussion that we would target people in that manner,” he said.
Ryan insisted that any criticism of the school reopening plan should be directed at him, saying he would “absolutely take full responsibility for how we’re moving forward.”
He asked members of the community to be “kind” and stressed that everyone’s goal is to eventually get students back into their classrooms.
“This has not been an easy time for anyone. Clearly through the communication through our community members it is not an easy time for our families and our students or our staff members,” he said.
Travis Thompson, a school board member from Stratham who chairs the SAU Joint Board, said reopening of school has been an “emotional subject.”
“Everybody is trying to do what’s in the best interest of our students, our faculty, our staff, the parents that are involved and really everybody in the community, so we’re all trying to work together to come to the best outcome that we possibly can,” he said.