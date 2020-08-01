State education advocates criticized the governor’s announcement last week that he would direct a small portion of CARES Act money to private-school scholarships, saying public schools are still short of the funds they need to reopen safely in the fall.
When Gov. Chris Sununu announced the scholarship fund last week, he said it was in response to a letter written by Manchester business owner and community advocate Deo Mwano, and co-signed by other black, Latino and immigrant community leaders and business owners from around the state.
The letter asked Sununu to consider funding initiatives targeted at minority, immigrant and refugee communities and asked him to consider a cabinet-level position focused on addressing systematic inequity in the state.
“We’re asking that there’s an emphasis around these groups that are usually left behind,” Mwano said last week, after Sununu’s announcement. “If it’s not written on paper, it wouldn’t usually be the priority.”
The $1.5 million in scholarships to private schools will be administered by the same nonprofit organizations that administer a program under which people can make donations to fund private-school scholarships in exchange for a tax credit, the Giving Going Fund and the Children’s Scholarship Fund of New Hampshire.
“These funds will play a critical role in furthering equitable socioeconomic outcomes and ensuring that children across the Granite State remain on a positive educational trajectory,” a statement from the governor’s office read.
Up to 800 children will share the $1.5 million in scholarships, Sununu said, at an average of $1,875 per child.
Democratic lawmakers questioned whether funding private-school scholarships was the best use of CARES Act funds, when public schools that serve the vast majority of New Hampshire children are saying they will need more money to re-open safely.
“Governor Sununu claims that through the CARES Act, public schools have already received enough funding to transition to COVID learning environments. But school districts, teachers, and superintendents disagree,” said Rep. Mary Jane Wallner (D-Concord) in a statement.
Wallner said she wanted to see the governor direct more federal aid to district schools and charter schools.
Mwano said he was a little thrown off by the private school scholarships.
“Not all black and brown students in our community go to private school, and there are other gaps that black and brown students face,” Mwano said. He said he was happy for the children who will receive scholarships to private school but said he thought more could be done to help public schools be more inclusive.
Sununu and his office have repeatedly said 22% of the children who have received scholarships are minorities, more than the overall percentage of non-white people in the state. But the scholarship funds do not habitually collect data from scholarship applicants or recipients, said Kate Baker, executive director of the Children’s Scholarship Fund of New Hampshire.