The Nashua School District is preparing for its fully remote opening of the school year, and this week unveiled its expectations for virtual learning.
A remote learning handbook, a 30-page document, was released by administrators that highlights what students, families and staff members should anticipate in the coming month.
“This year we are trying to be a little more strategic,” said Garth McKinney, assistant superintendent.
Instead of the emergency remote learning that took place last spring, the remote instruction for the upcoming school year will include competency-based grading and assessments, daily and direct skill instruction, clearer expectations, parent orientation and the use of Google Classroom, said McKinney, adding that there will be a balanced approach between technology and paper-based, hands-on materials.
“It is going to be a long year, so we don’t want to have that tech fatigue,” he said.
In Nashua, public schools kick off Sept. 8 with a fully remote learning model that includes a switch to a hybrid platform potentially starting on Oct. 5.
Comcast is offering free wifi hotspots throughout the city, according to Superintendent Jahmal Mosley, who admits there will not be a hotspot everywhere in Nashua.
“If students are having trouble accessing the internet, that is going to be problematic,” he said, urging parents who have complications with internet access to reach out to their child’s principal, and the district will find a solution.
During remote learning, elementary and high school students will have class from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., while middle school students have class until 1:43 p.m.
At the high school level, there will be a set, fixed schedule for students and staff to meet and log into each class.
“Traditional grading will be what we start with from day one,” said Keith Richard, principal at Nashua High School South. “ … They are not going to be on Zoom face-to-face for the whole 55 minutes (of a class).”
Attendance will be tracked daily during each block, said Richard.
“I know there are some faculty out there that looked at the schedule and might have some questions or comments. I get it. That is why we said it is organic. We are going to be flexible,” said Mosley, explaining all of the professional development for teachers will take place online at the start of the school year.
Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union, said in an online statement this week that all of the teachers’ concerns and questions are being compiled and will be brought to the attention of the district’s central office.
“I am extremely frustrated -- I have shared that with the executive board,” said Marcoux, maintaining some teachers still do not know their schedule in order to reserve childcare, while some paraprofessionals and food service workers don’t know whether they have a job for the school year.
“We are all asking questions and we really aren’t getting answers yet,” he said.
Mosley said an email address has been created to gather questions from teachers in an attempt to get them the answers they need. He acknowledged that the initial remote and later hybrid plan will not replace the in-person, traditional school day that the community is familiar with.
Administrators will work with principals to ensure that all of the concerns from faculty will be resolved, he said.
In October, when the hybrid model will be implemented, parents have the option of keeping their children fully remote or selecting the hybrid setting that blends in-person instruction and remote learning.
According to Mosley, responses from 9,764 students have been received indicating whether they intend on using fully remote or hybrid learning in October.
“We still have 1,700 kids that didn’t react to the survey,” he said, explaining administrators are trying to track down those families to determine their plans.