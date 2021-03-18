Older students in Amherst and Mont Vernon will be starting school an hour later next year, while elementary students will be heading to the classroom earlier.
School officials in each of the communities recently adopted the changes, which will officially be implemented this fall.
The new start times for Clark-Wilkins and Mont Vernon Village Schools will be 7:45 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m., and the new start times for Amherst Middle School and Souhegan High School will be 8:30 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m.
As a result of the changes, dismissal times will also be adjusted to 2:15 p.m. for the elementary schools, 3 p.m. at the high school and 3:15 p.m. for the middle school.
“This is something that has been talked about for many, many years,” said Superintendent Adam Steel, who said he wants students to be well rested for school.
“There are still people that disagree, clearly. This was not a consensus decision,” he added.
In February, the SAU school board approved the proposed changes to the school start times, which was contingent upon each community school board agreeing to the change. This week, the Souhegan Cooperative School Board was the last board to formally adopt the new schedules.
“School start and end times are critical in supporting our students’ physical, mental and educational needs. I am thrilled our community is willing to make changes to our school schedules that follow the science behind sleep patterns while supporting the best interest of our teenagers,” Steel said on Thursday.
Initially, the district was considering an even later start time for the high school and middle schools, which would have been 8:45 a.m. instead of the adopted 8:30 a.m. start time.
However, a petition asked school officials to reconsider the initial 8:45 a.m. start time that was recommended. The petition, in part, maintained that the proposed change would limit academic time for students, including advanced placement classes, and that students would also miss opportunities for extra help because they would be dismissed early for sports or other activities.
“The unintended consequences of a later release time may negatively influence their overall mental health. Less time for homework, family time, jobs and after school activities will only raise the stress level for our students,” stated the petition organized by Annie Shepherd. “Additionally, we also need to consider the nature of daylight, which plays a large factor in our mental health.”
Laura Taylor, member of the Souhegan Cooperative School Board, was the only member opposed to the newly approved 8:30 a.m. start time at the high school.
Although the board adopted the change, there are still some logistics to figure out, including how students will now be dismissed and how clubs and other after-school activities will be held at the high school.
“They really don’t have time between school and sports practice to participate in clubs,” said Stephanie Grund, board member.
According to Principal Mike Berry, discussions have already begun in an effort to address this situation.
“It is kind of going to be like a case-by-case, club-by-club approach,” said Berry, explaining the high school hopes to take advantage of some extra time during the school day, perhaps around advisory or other available periods, for club use.