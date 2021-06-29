Manchester school board members voted Monday to accept a tax cap-compliant Fiscal Year 2022 budget of approximately $173 million.
The budget includes the closure of Hallsville Elementary School.
The budget vote was taken following a public hearing on the budget that no members of the public participated in.
Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt’s budget includes the closure of Hallsville and an overall reduction in force of the equivalent of 15.8 full-time district staff.
The budget expands use of a new reading program that supports the district’s newly-adopted curriculum and helps meet a goal of all students reading at grade level by the third grade.
The budget provides for investments in school buildings to prepare for students and educators to return to full-time, in-person learning this fall and continues to fund improved ventilation and PPE.