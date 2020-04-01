MANCHESTER — A new three-year contract with Manchester teachers was approved during a special meeting Wednesday, one of two tentative contracts with unions representing school district staff the school board passed during the special session.
The contract with the Manchester Education Association includes salary increases of 1.5 percent in the first year and 3 percent pay hikes in years two and three.
Wednesday’s meeting was conducted remotely, with no public comment taken during the session.
The contract passed on a 13-0 vote, with school board members Bill Shea and Jane Beaulieu not voting one way or the other, possibly due to technical difficulties.
“This vote by the Board of School Committee tonight is an important step forward and a strong signal that the board recognizes how valuable our teachers and staff are,” said Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt.
“Our goal is to provide an equitable, high-quality education for Manchester children — to be able to do that, we need to make sure we are recruiting and retaining the best teachers and staff. These agreements put us in a better position to compete with surrounding communities, which will be a benefit to the entire community.”
“I’m pleased with the Board of School Committee’s vote tonight to approve contracts for the Directors and Coordinators and for the Manchester Education Association,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “These contracts are fiscally responsible, fair and sustainable, and the board’s approval goes to show how effective communication and respect can positively impact outcomes. I’d like to thank all of our educators for their dedication to teach and care for our students — our community is better because of them, and I’m confident these contracts will move our district in a positive direction.”
Manchester Education Association President (MEA) Sue Hannan said last week that city teachers voted to accept the proposed contract by a vote of 555 to 82. The most recent agreement with the more than 1,000 members of the MEA expired on June 30, 2018.
Representing the MEA at the table during the most recent negotiation sessions were Hannan; union vice president Maxine Mosley; and Megann Walsh, UniServ director for NEA-NH. Representing the school district were Goldhardt and attorney Matt Upton of Drummond Woodsum.
According to a copy of the contract posted on the school district website, teachers paid at steps 1-14 would receive a 1.5 percent increase in the first year of the deal. Salary grid resets in school years 2021 and 2022 will result in a 3 percent increase to each teacher.
School officials estimate the contract will result in increases to teacher salary costs of $2,479,821 in school year 2021, and $2,217,380 in school year 2022.
The total cost of the new contract to the district is pegged at $5,099,128 in school year 2021 and $2,812,977.
School business administrator Karen Defrancis said at this time she does not anticipate layoffs to be a result of approving the new contract.
“This contract is within the tax cap,” said Goldhardt. “By having a contract with our teachers it increases morale. There’s a lot of stress going on with our teachers with what’s going on. I believe this tells our teachers this matters.”
“This contract is not perfect,” said Craig.
“We wish we could have done more but it is fiscally responsible and sustainable. I thank the team for getting this through and doing the work and I look forward to moving ahead with a new contract.”
The contract contains language addressing issues with the number of sick days teachers have taken in the Manchester school district in recent years.
“Excessive teacher absences impair the continuity of instruction and degrade the overall quality of the education the students of the district receive,” the contract states.
“The district and the association hereby pledge their joint commitment to reducing excessive absenteeism.”
School board members also voted to approve a new contract for school district coordinators and directors.
Estimates by school district officials peg the financial impact of that contract at $30,231 in increases to the overall operating budget over the two years of the contract, which runs through school year 2021-2022.
The contract was approved 10-0, with at-large member Joe Lachance abstaining.
The contract now heads to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval at an undetermined date later this month.